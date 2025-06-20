In all my writings, I strive to express my soul and heart, even in the most dry subjects. I do not write to be popular. My passion has been to convey truth, and with that, I can be ruthless because I care about the truth that much.

Truth does not make money and doesn’t always build a reputation, even in one’s chosen field. For instance, what does climate change have to do with medicine? I have been publishing about climate change since 2009, and like in all things, I rub against the mainstream narrative. However, the truth is essential when it comes to the natural world, and I am very committed to the truth. They say it’s getting hotter, and I say it’s getting colder.

They, the enemy, said a month ago to prepare for an exceptionally hot summer, but if you look at the real climate news, there are already reports of snow and arctic air outbreaks this month and for this weekend, which is the official start of summer.

Medically speaking, do you know that cold kills more than heat? The climate, or weather, has a direct impact on public health even without dramatic climate changes. As people’s vitamin D levels drop during the winter, they become more susceptible to the flu. It happens every year. The body is also affected by the colder weather and by changes in weather.

Caring about the World of Medicine

I am troubled and concerned by world events and the overall negative portrayal in mainstream news. We only get a partial picture, not the whole truth, about almost everything that is reported. In medicine, it is an all-out war that has broken into the open since Kennedy took office. Multiple times a day, we get a rejection of anything and anybody that challenges vaccines. The experts are on the defensive but play offense with many serious subjects on the table. The following controversial subject is coming up next week: a review and vote on thimerosal, the mercury still used in many flu shots. Of course, the establishment defends and even loves injecting a neurotoxin into babies and everyone else.

RFK Jr. Keeps Telling A Flat-Out Lie About Childhood Vaccines — And Doctors Are Sick Of It, and I am sick of doctors who are pathological liars in deep denial. This is just one of the many defensive or offensive articles we are offered every day.

The medical establishment is so proud of itself as it presides over the sickest population in the world. They turn failure into success, with the public paying the price in terms of increased chronic suffering and premature death.

Me, Myself and I

I am going on 73, still struggling with my health, and really, I should be dead, though this week, everyone I talked to said I looked 50. I’m just recovering from a widespread flu that seemed to have taken down half of Brazil. Even my AI seems to value my suffering because I always leverage it to learn and share new possibilities in medicine.

