Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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LWB's avatar
LWB
15h

Dr Sircus, thank you immensely for your insightful analysis of the deeper currents at work in our world. It seems that a desperate end game is unfolding that will result in a hard crash for our civilization.

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Jonathan's avatar
Jonathan
33m

Yes, please find two inter-connected sites which provide a very sobering assessment of our collective situation:

http://reeswilliame.substack.com

http://cospolon.substack.com

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