Things are getting worse each day, but the press hides the seriousness by reporting events in a highly fragmented way. They show smoke but not the architecture of fire. They report missiles, drones, ports, refineries, shipping lanes, oil prices, and diplomatic statements as separate stories, when in reality they are all parts of one expanding logistics war. The public is kept unaware of how close the world is to cascading failure because the worst implications can never be spoken plainly.

Humanity is entering a period when multiple systems essential to civilization are weakening simultaneously. Oil is the lifeblood of modern industry, but pressure on oil, diesel, and jet fuel immediately spreads into farming, trucking, aviation, manufacturing, electricity, and emergency services. Fertilizer shortages threaten harvests months before empty shelves reveal the damage, while wars, sanctions, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted shipping routes lengthen, raise costs, and make every supply chain more fragile. These are not separate crises. They are one tightening noose.

The big news today is diesel fuel. Global refinery crude throughput averaged 80.9 million barrels per day in July, down about 5 million bpd from a year ago, the International Energy Agency said in a monthly report last week. The most immediate hit from surging diesel cracks is to farmers who need the fuel to power tractors, harvesters and other equipment during the ongoing harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere and the planting season in the Southern Hemisphere. Russia, a major exporter of diesel, has recently halted all exports.

Longer term, it could hit most other sectors of the global economy, as the fuel has wide-ranging uses from manufacturing to heavy transportation and power generation in parts of the world. Prices are still rising, and it is hurting truckers the most. By the end of the year, and certainly in 2027, there are going to be a lot of empty bellies.

“And food is now exposed on both the Black Sea’s shores. This is no longer collateral disruption. Ports, terminals and agricultural export routes are increasingly becoming strategic targets. The world is not yet at generalized material collapse. But the buffers separating war from ordinary civilian life—inventories, alternate routes, spare refinery capacity and replacement equipment—are being steadily consumed. That is how a crisis deepens before the public fully recognizes it.”

Deception is the Name of the Game

It is not merely the media deceiving “the public.” That is too small. It is the deception of a race of beings about the condition of its own world. Governments and the press continue presenting developments as isolated inconveniences: a temporary fuel problem here, a delayed shipment there, another hospital closure, another crop failure, another war. But systems collapse through convergence. Fuel affects fertilizer; fertilizer affects food; food inflation affects health; war affects shipping; shipping affects medicine; debt limits governments’ ability to rescue anything.

A civilization can survive individual shocks. It may not survive many shocks arriving together, especially when its financial foundation is already cracking as interest rates keep heading up. World debt is already in a doomsday loop.

Since the beginning of the war with Iran, I have been getting war reports twice a day from my AI. Just recently, its language has been changing, and I am hearing things like, “The world darkened further overnight. The wars are no longer merely spreading geographically; they are attacking the circulation system of industrial civilization.”

“The world darkened again this morning.” A merchant ship attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz was struck by a projectile, damaging its engine room and causing a crew casualty. At the same time, Houthi drones reportedly attacked a Saudi Aramco refinery. Only six commodity vessels passed through Hormuz on Monday—still far below normal traffic and zero passed on Sunday—and no very large crude carriers or LNG tankers were recorded.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS