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Dr. Khadija Siddiqui's avatar
Dr. Khadija Siddiqui
Oct 7

The connection between magnesium and the broader story of cellular energy is what stood out to me here, especially the idea that a discussion of mitochondrial function can miss an essential piece of the machinery involved. It also made me think about how easily a complex metabolic condition can get reduced to one pathway when several systems are interacting at once.

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Joanne Glow's avatar
Joanne Glow
Oct 5

Great article on diabetes and magnesium. Which magnesium ?

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