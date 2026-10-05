In an essay about chlorine dioxide curing diabetes, written by a friend, we read the following:

In diabetes, mitochondria often stop working properly. This is especially damaging in the pancreas, where insulin-producing beta cells rely heavily on healthy mitochondria to sense sugar and release insulin correctly. Muscle cells in diabetic patients also show weaker mitochondrial activity, which makes it harder for the body to burn sugar and fat for fuel. When the natural process of clearing out and rebuilding worn-out mitochondria breaks down, energy problems pile up throughout the body.

In diabetes, mitochondrial function is frequently impaired. This is especially important in the pancreas, where insulin-producing beta cells depend heavily on healthy mitochondria to sense glucose changes and release insulin appropriately. When mitochondrial energy production and quality-control systems begin to fail, beta-cell function can deteriorate. Skeletal muscle is also affected: people with diabetes often show impaired mitochondrial oxidative metabolism, making it harder to use glucose and fatty acids efficiently for energy. When mitophagy—the process that removes damaged mitochondria—and mitochondrial renewal become disrupted, dysfunctional mitochondria accumulate, oxidative stress increases, and metabolic problems can spread throughout the body.

I wrote back to the author of the chlorine dioxide article:

Excellent exploration, but I think one very large piece is missing: magnesium. Once you make mitochondrial dysfunction, ATP production, beta-cell function, and insulin resistance central to the diabetes story, magnesium becomes impossible to ignore. ATP functions biologically largely as Mg-ATP; magnesium is required for insulin-receptor signaling, glucose metabolism, mitochondrial energy production, and normal beta-cell insulin secretion. Magnesium deficiency itself can worsen insulin resistance, while diabetes promotes further magnesium loss, creating a vicious cycle. I’m also very interested in chlorine dioxide and use a little every day. Still, before looking for an oxidative signal to repair diabetic metabolism, we should make sure the cell has the basic mineral machinery required to produce energy in the first place. Leaving magnesium out of a mitochondrial discussion of diabetes is, for me, a serious omission.

My criticism about magnesium is justified, especially because the article makes mitochondrial dysfunction, beta-cell energetics, insulin resistance, oxidative stress, and cellular repair central to its explanation of diabetes. Magnesium isn’t a side issue in that biology; it sits at the center. The article doesn’t mention magnesium at all.

The strongest magnesium point isn’t simply that “diabetics are often magnesium deficient.” It is deeper than that. ATP is biologically used largely as Mg-ATP. Magnesium is required for insulin-receptor phosphorylation, downstream insulin signaling, glucose utilization, beta-cell electrical activity, and insulin secretion. Low intracellular magnesium can impair insulin-receptor tyrosine kinase activity, glucose transport, and beta-cell responsiveness. Type 2 diabetes also creates a vicious circle: insulin resistance and hyperglycemia can promote magnesium loss, while magnesium deficiency can worsen insulin resistance and inflammation.

A recent review describes magnesium as a kind of bioenergetic checkpoint: magnesium availability determines the usable MgATP pool and influences mitochondrial performance, oxidative stress, and metabolic flexibility. So if you want impaired mitochondrial energy production to be a major part of the diabetes story, omitting magnesium leaves out a fundamental cofactor that makes cellular energy metabolism possible. This is critical information, as magnesium deficiencies in most people worsen year after year.

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