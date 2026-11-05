Doctors are Blind: Why Millions are Suffering from Lack of Magnesium

In this video, Dr. Sircus challenges one of the most overlooked problems in modern medicine: the difficulty of identifying magnesium deficiency through conventional blood testing.

He argues that doctors rely too heavily on serum magnesium measurements, even though most of the body’s magnesium is stored in bones and tissues rather than circulating in the blood.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

Why serum magnesium tests may not reveal the full picture of magnesium status

How the body regulates magnesium levels in the bloodstream

The importance of magnesium for cardiovascular function

Why magnesium is essential for mitochondria and cellular energy production

How magnesium deficiency can affect the body before appearing in routine blood tests

Why he believes modern medicine consistently overlooks magnesium

The importance of honesty, accountability, and truth in medical practice

Why he continues to challenge medical institutions despite criticism

Beyond magnesium, Dr. Sircus shares a deeply personal reflection on his commitment to speaking what he believes is the truth.

He discusses the relationship between the emotional heart, honesty, and integrity, explaining why his criticism of modern medicine has remained central to his writing for decades.

For Dr. Sircus, the issue is larger than one mineral or one laboratory test.

It is about recognizing what the body needs and questioning medical practices that may overlook fundamental aspects of human physiology.

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