A study links microplastics in arteries to massive increases in heart disease and death.

Microplastics are everywhere – even in the fatty deposits called plaque that can build up in the arteries and cause heart disease and strokes. Now, researchers in Italy have found that in people with microplastic in the plaque clogging their neck arteries, the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death was four and a half times higher than in those whose plaque didn’t contain plastic, said Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist and executive vice president of Scripps Research in La Jolla, California. “I’ve been a cardiologist for three decades plus, and I never envisioned we’d have microplastic in our arteries, and its presence would accelerate arteriosclerosis,” he said.

Microplastic and nanoplastic particles can induce inflammation and other harmful effects in the body. Another study found a link between microplastics in the blood and greater levels of markers of inflammation and blood clotting. News Medical Life Sciences summarized the findings, explaining that Korean researchers measured microplastic levels in the blood of 36 healthy adults.

Researchers discovered microplastics in 32 blood samples, and higher levels were found in participants whose refrigerators contained more than 50% plastic containers. Furthermore, they found significant correlations between higher levels of microplastics and higher levels of fibrinogen, a marker for clotting, and C-reactive protein, a marker for inflammation.

Yet another study says that human brain samples contain an entire spoon’s worth of nanoplastics. According to a new survey, cognitively standard human brain samples collected at autopsy in early 2024 contained more tiny plastic shards than samples collected eight years prior. Overall, cadaver brain samples contained seven to 30 times more tiny shards of plastic than their kidneys and liver, said co-lead study author Matthew Campen, Regents’ Professor and professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Plastic can cross the blood-brain barrier, leading them to a legitimate worry that an accumulation of plastic in the brain may induce neurodegenerative diseases.

“The concentrations we saw in the brain tissue of normal individuals, who had an average age of around 45 or 50 years old, were 4,800 micrograms per gram, or 0.48% by weight,” Campen said. That’s the equivalent of an entire standard plastic spoon, Campen said. “Compared to autopsy brain samples from 2016, that’s about 50% higher,” he said. “That would mean that our brains today are 99.5% brain and the rest is plastic.”

Another study, conducted by China’s Zhejiang Agriculture and Forestry University and published in the journal TrAC Trends in Analytical Chemistry, examined the connections between micro- and nanoplastic concentrations inside human tissues and various health conditions.

Micro and nanoplastic concentrations (MNP) particles were detected everywhere, from vital organs to reproductive tissues, the brain, and bone marrow. Most worryingly, researchers found that the presence of MNP particles correlated with higher risks of issues such as thrombosis, cervical cancer, uterine fibroids, and inflammatory bowel disease.

