When people first hear the word “cancer,” panic often takes over. They are immediately thrown into a medical machine that pushes decisions based on fear, urgency, and fragmented thinking. But healing, real healing, demands that we do the right things— meaning starting with the basics, honoring the body’s intelligence, and refusing to treat cancer like a random enemy to be nuked without strategy or respect.

Modern medicine often attacks cancer the way barbarians attacked a walled city—without wisdom, without sequencing, without foundation in the very basics of life and health. Doing things properly means building health at every level before launching targeted attacks. When discussing basics and foundational treatments, we start with breathing, proper hydration, and using magnesium, iodine, bicarbonates, selenium, and sulfur as medicines, not supplements. For those fortunate to have money to invest in their treatment, we expand that to hydrogen, oxygen, and CO2 inhalation. For those whose body temperature is running cold, we add infrared medicine. This is just basic medicine, which every doctor should know.

No Substance in Isolation — The Protocol Approach

Healing is symphonic, not solo. No single molecule, drug, or therapy holds the key by itself. Everything works together, or nothing works at all. This is why my medical “religion” is simple: Never take substances in isolation. Always build protocols that harmonize multiple factors. Part of the idea is creating a healing environment where cancer cells struggle to survive while healthy cells thrive.

Before we talk about supplements, herbs, or even therapies, we must start where life itself starts: the next breath. Breathing is the first medicine.

Without oxygen, life ends in minutes.

Without proper CO₂ balance, oxygen cannot even be used correctly by the cells.

Shallow, fast breathing — the norm in modern stress-saturated life —strangles cellular energy production. Retraining the breath — slowing it down, restoring CO₂ tolerance, deepening oxygenation — is the foundation of all healing. If you don’t breathe right, nothing else will work fully.

What the Body Absolutely Needs

Oxygen (enhanced breathing, oxygen therapies if needed)

Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) (by slowing breathing, increasing CO₂ tolerance)

Magnesium (the master mineral, critical for over 300 enzymatic reactions, including DNA repair and immune function)

Iodine (vital for thyroid function, cellular detoxification, and even direct anticancer effects)

Sulfur (MSM, DMSO, Organic Sulfur — critical for connective tissue, detoxification, and immune health)

Bicarbonates (to manage pH, reduce acid stress, and aid cellular respiration)

Chlorine Dioxide – The safest, easiest oxidative therapy yields oxygen and pathogen control of all types.

These are not optional. They are the raw materials the body must have to rebuild itself — no matter what cancer therapy you choose. Without restoring these basics, you are building a house on sand.

My Natural Allopathic Medicine is a safe, effective, and simple medicine. It uses the most essential substances that the body needs to function in good health, meaning it addresses the most basic needs of the body. For example, it prescribes magnesium as the first medicine for patients who are magnesium deficient, which is just about everyone. Magnesium is applicable in all medical situations.

Natural Allopathic medicine employs an easy-to-use diagnostic system that addresses universal parameters of pH levels, body temperature, breathing rates, etc. Thus, the first step after addressing magnesium deficiencies is treating the body’s acid conditions. Acid conditions reflect low oxygen and cell energy levels, appropriately treated with bicarbonates, oxygen, and carbon dioxide.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS