Deborah
19h

Thank you for this article. One thing I have to say regarding the chart. My late husband died with liver cancer. I say with because I believe the opiates he was on actually killed him; not the cancer. But, because he vaped nicotine, his death certificate had the tobacco as a contributing factor box checked. It made me wonder if that box is always checked if the person consumes a tobacco product no matter how they die.

Shelly Thorn
18h

Thank you for this, and all you do. I've added a quote from the 2009 article you mention (on aluminum in vaccines being linked to Parkinson's and Alzheimer's). And I added the article to a date-ordered curation of sources on vaccines containing ingredients that cause harm (bringing that list up to 117):

https://birdseyeviewperspective.substack.com/p/she-pushed-for-tests-to-be-conducted

From there, you can access separate curations on other vaccine sub-topics: corruption & concealment, vaccines & infant mortality, harms from vaccine type, etc. I also have curations on medical failure and corruption generally, and regulatory agency betrayal in case those can support others' research.

