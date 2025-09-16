Knowing the appropriate dosages is important for both practitioners and patients, as dosages are mission-critical for achieving therapeutic effects without overdosing and creating serious side effects. In pharmaceutical medicine, the critical dose of a medicine refers to the minimum amount necessary for a therapeutic effect.

That is an important dosage because what comes with increasing dosages of pharmaceuticals is increasing side effects and even death from prescribed or even over-the-counter medicines. It was estimated that approximately 108,000 people in America alone die from properly prescribed pharmaceutical medicines. CDC (2020s): Adverse drug events send 1.3 million people to emergency departments each year in the U.S. and cause 350,000 hospitalizations among older adults annually. While not all are fatal, the burden is high.

In the U.S., acetaminophen overdose alone is one of the leading causes of emergency room visits and acute liver failure and death. Estimates range from 70,000 to 80,000 ER visits per year, with thousands of hospitalizations. “The danger is that there isn’t much difference between a safe, effective dose and a toxic dose. Just a doubling of the maximum daily dose can be enough to kill, warns Dr. Anne Larson of the University of Washington Medical Center. The other problem is that if you have no food in your stomach, or if you have alcohol in your system, or worse yet, both (not relevant for your kids unless they’re teenagers, but think about that Tylenol you took for your hangover last month), the regular dosage can be toxic because of the overload to the liver.”

Tylenol (acetaminophen) metabolism depletes glutathione (GSH), the liver’s primary antioxidant and detox molecule. GSH depletion increases oxidative stress and reduces the body’s capacity to neutralize mercury. Mercury exposure (from environmental or medical sources) requires GSH conjugation for detoxification. When GSH levels are low, mercury accumulates in tissues, including the brain, thereby intensifying oxidative stress and impairing neurodevelopment.

This convergence of Tylenol-induced GSH depletion and impaired mercury detox may increase vulnerability to conditions such as autism spectrum disorders. Thus, the use of Tylenol (especially repeated in infants/children) could lower the body’s ability to excrete mercury, thereby heightening oxidative stress. So, JFK Jr. is not out of his mind making a connection between Tylenol and autism.

The Dose Makes the Poison

The dose makes the poison is a well-worn concept. The word poison was first recorded in Middle English in a work composed around 1200. A poison is any substance that, when introduced into or absorbed by a living organism, destroys life or injures health. A poison is a material that inhibits other substances, especially enzymes, and the vital biochemical processes they are involved in. Enzymes are crucial because every chemical change that takes place to repair tissue or to assimilate food involves the activity of enzymes. Without enzyme activity, there is no biological activity, no life. The word poison correctly describes pharmaceuticals, though the industry tries to hide this fact.

The effects of poisons can be quick or extremely slow, building gradually up, creating low-grade debilitation diseases like chronic fatigue syndrome or devastating neurological disorders like MS, ALS, and Alzheimer’s disease. Nothing will burn up a neuron faster than heavy metal mercury, which was, until very recently, injected into babies starting at six months of age, until Kennedy banned it from all fifty states. It was in Hep B birth shots until the turn of the century.

Vancouver neuroscientist Dr. Chris Shaw shows a link between the aluminum hydroxide used in almost all vaccines and symptoms associated with Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease), and Alzheimer’s. It is probably connected to autism, which, without doubt, has multiple causes.

