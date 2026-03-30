Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Thomas Freeman's avatar
Thomas Freeman
7h

The FDA has fought for years to keep chlorine dioxide out of the hands of the public. The problem is it works and Ive used it since the early 2000’s for many ailments. I have a toothpaste that uses it in it and works great.

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My Minimalist Life's avatar
My Minimalist Life
13h

I impose the Schumann resonance frequency onto my bottle of CDS and it's amazing effect are amplified

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