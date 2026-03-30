Restoring health by treating the fundamentals of life is what my medicine is all about. Natural Allopathic Medicine is the science of treating the essentials first, restoring the elements that make life possible before treating symptoms with toxic pharmaceuticals.

A doctor’s belief system quietly shapes every outcome. If the physician believes healing is impossible without drugs or radiation, that belief limits everything they offer. Patients internalize the doctor’s expectations, often without realizing it. The strongest prognosis one can receive is a doctor’s faith in the body’s capacity to heal; the weakest is a pronouncement of inevitable decline, treating cancer with desperate toxic measures.

Pharmaceuticals are considered “essential medicines,” while the very substances that life cannot exist without are dismissed as “supplements.” This is the greatest lie of modern medicine. Real essential medicines are not patented molecules cooked up in a lab. They are the essential nutrients the human body needs to survive and thrive. Remove any one of them and health starts to break down—sometimes in decades, but also in weeks, days, or minutes.

There is no life on Earth without certain essentials. There is no health, no healing, no reclamation of the terrain without them. It is important, central to my treatment approach, to understand that I distinguish between supplementation and concentrated nutritional medicine.

When it comes to natural or complementary medicine, administering low and high doses really matters. Low dosages would be considered supplementation; high dosages are the practice of natural, orthomolecular, and even ICU and emergency Allopathic medicine. Just ask a doctor who injects magnesium into a patient dying of cardiac arrest. Or an ICU doctor injecting sodium bicarbonate to save a life in a heartbeat.

My Core Protocol

Oxygen – 3–5 minutes without it and you are dead. Water – 3–7 days without it and you are dead. Magnesium – the central ion in chlorophyll and the electrical stabilizer of every cell; severe deficiency in the blood kills in days to weeks via arrhythmia or seizure. Its deficiency is only getting worse, and this is a real problem. Carbon Dioxide – the forgotten regulator of pH and oxygen delivery; chronic hyperventilation (CO₂ deficiency) collapses the terrain. The faster one breathes, the less CO2 in the blood, the less oxygen gets delivered to the cells. Iodine – universal antimicrobial and thyroid regulator; total absence leads to cretinism or myxedema coma. Crucial for metabolism and the protection of the thyroid, breasts, ovaries, and prostate glands from cancer. Selenium – required for glutathione peroxidase; complete deficiency (Keshan disease). Vitamin C – humans cannot synthesize it; total deficiency = scurvy and death in 60–90 days. Vitamin D – the master hormone; severe deficiency collapses immunity and calcium metabolism. Over 900 studies show vitamin D’s anticancer activity across most cancer types, and randomized controlled trials demonstrate a ~13% reduction in cancer mortality. Bicarbonate ions – maintain blood pH within 0.05 of 7.4; drift outside that range by 0.3 and coma or death ensues. Hydrogen – the selective antioxidant that protects mitochondria; its therapeutic restoration is like a fountain of youth. It converts the most destructive free radicals into water, thereby reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. PPC – Restores cell walls and mitochondrial membranes, and soon will be adding Astaxanthin as a working partner to PPC. Chlorine Dioxide – kills viruses, bacteria, and fungus, and is a true oxidative therapy, wonderful for the blood, better than Ivermectin for cancer and COVID.

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