Dr. Vinay Prasad’s appointment as the new director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) marks a significant shift in the agency’s approach to vaccine regulation.Prasad’s leadership is poised to influence the FDA’s future direction because of his critical stance on pharmaceutical industry practices and public health policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Prasad, a hematologist-oncologist and professor at the University of California, San Francisco, has been an outspoken critic of several aspects of the U.S. public health response to COVID-19.He has questioned the efficacy of certain pharmaceutical approvals, criticized mask mandates, and expressed skepticism about the accelerated approval of COVID-19 vaccine boosters, especially for younger populations.
Prasad’s appointment suggests a potential reevaluation of the FDA’s current practices, particularly concerning approving and monitoring vaccines and biologics.His leadership may lead to:
Stricter Clinical Trial Requirements: A push for more comprehensive, placebo-controlled studies before vaccine approvals.
Increased Transparency: Efforts to make the FDA’s decision-making processes more open to public scrutiny.
Reassessment of Vaccine Recommendations: Particularly regarding the inclusion of COVID-19 vaccines in routine immunization schedules for children.
So far, this is the polite way of introducing Prasad, but what he actually represents is a gut punch against the vaccine industry, for he knows the truth about mRNA vaccines. Prasad has been a prominent voice in raising concerns about Myocarditis associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. In 2022, he co-authored a systematic review titled “COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis in young males,” published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. This study analyzed how myocarditis risk was reported across various studies and emphasized that the highest incidence occurred in males under 40, especially after the second dose of mRNA vaccines.
Every honest doctor worldwide should call for the Pfizer shots to be immediately halted.
So, how many doctors are calling this out? How many doctors are honest? Not many!
In the above video, Dr. Vinay Prasad reports that everyone vaccinated with genetic materials is getting higher troponin levels than normal, with the inference being that all have been injured in their hearts. Troponins are a group of proteins typically found only in skeletal muscles and the heart, but they can leak into the bloodstream if the heart becomes damaged.
The first two prospective cohort studies, where blood cardiac troponin level was measured before and after receiving mRNA injections, demonstrated unacceptably high rates of troponin elevation, indicating predictable heart damage.
Limited hangout.
All vaccines need to be by choice and not mandated.
In a Congressional hearing, the inventor of the polio vaccine, Dr Salk, stated that mass vaccination has not addressed the intended disease.
The Canadian Government has just released through Public Health ( credit Dr Mark Trozzi) that the more you have the Covid injections the more you die. It was released in the House of Commons (your senate's equivalent) last September but was not picked up by the media or the members so the public would not know. This is the time the government was pushing the 4th injection.
Now Dr Theresa Tam who reigned during COVID has stepped forward to announce on Great North Media that these injections will kill and harm you. So slowly the pharmaceutical companies are being surrounded as to their lethality. Oregon has been allowed to sue on a state level in the category of false claims( can't move against the Prep Act) so I consider this a win . 🇨🇦