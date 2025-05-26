Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
2d

Limited hangout.

All vaccines need to be by choice and not mandated.

In a Congressional hearing, the inventor of the polio vaccine, Dr Salk, stated that mass vaccination has not addressed the intended disease.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Tip's avatar
Tip
2d

The Canadian Government has just released through Public Health ( credit Dr Mark Trozzi) that the more you have the Covid injections the more you die. It was released in the House of Commons (your senate's equivalent) last September but was not picked up by the media or the members so the public would not know. This is the time the government was pushing the 4th injection.

Now Dr Theresa Tam who reigned during COVID has stepped forward to announce on Great North Media that these injections will kill and harm you. So slowly the pharmaceutical companies are being surrounded as to their lethality. Oregon has been allowed to sue on a state level in the category of false claims( can't move against the Prep Act) so I consider this a win . 🇨🇦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture