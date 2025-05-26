Dr. Vinay Prasad’s appointment as the new director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) marks a significant shift in the agency’s approach to vaccine regulation.Prasad’s leadership is poised to influence the FDA’s future direction because of his critical stance on pharmaceutical industry practices and public health policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Prasad, a hematologist-oncologist and professor at the University of California, San Francisco, has been an outspoken critic of several aspects of the U.S. public health response to COVID-19.He has questioned the efficacy of certain pharmaceutical approvals, criticized mask mandates, and expressed skepticism about the accelerated approval of COVID-19 vaccine boosters, especially for younger populations.

Prasad’s appointment suggests a potential reevaluation of the FDA’s current practices, particularly concerning approving and monitoring vaccines and biologics.His leadership may lead to:

Stricter Clinical Trial Requirements : A push for more comprehensive, placebo-controlled studies before vaccine approvals.

Increased Transparency : Efforts to make the FDA’s decision-making processes more open to public scrutiny.

Reassessment of Vaccine Recommendations: Particularly regarding the inclusion of COVID-19 vaccines in routine immunization schedules for children.

So far, this is the polite way of introducing Prasad, but what he actually represents is a gut punch against the vaccine industry, for he knows the truth about mRNA vaccines. Prasad has been a prominent voice in raising concerns about Myocarditis associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. In 2022, he co-authored a systematic review titled “COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis in young males,” published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. This study analyzed how myocarditis risk was reported across various studies and emphasized that the highest incidence occurred in males under 40, especially after the second dose of mRNA vaccines.

Every honest doctor worldwide should call for the Pfizer shots to be immediately halted.

So, how many doctors are calling this out? How many doctors are honest? Not many!

In the above video, Dr. Vinay Prasad reports that everyone vaccinated with genetic materials is getting higher troponin levels than normal, with the inference being that all have been injured in their hearts. Troponins are a group of proteins typically found only in skeletal muscles and the heart, but they can leak into the bloodstream if the heart becomes damaged.

The first two prospective cohort studies, where blood cardiac troponin level was measured before and after receiving mRNA injections, demonstrated unacceptably high rates of troponin elevation, indicating predictable heart damage.

