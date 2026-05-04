Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
2h

I was on Statins for a couple of years, and BP meds.

I changed my lifestyle and no longer take any meds at all. Not even an aspirin. I’m 63 and it was the standard American diet that almost ruined me.

Change your diet. Change your life. Food addiction is real.

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Om's avatar
Om
1h

This is a superb article that explains the dangerous impact that pharmaceuticals have on the body. "They" brilliantly called these 'side effects' when they are nothing but as part of the PSYOP. We can finally see that the emperor has no clothes. This is the great awakening. Thank you Dr. Sircus for leading the way!

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