Medicines are marketed as tools to prevent, treat, or reduce harm. But in real biology, intention does not erase effect. A drug’s “side effects” are still effects, and when they dominate the patient’s life, they become the main effect.

There is no such thing as a pharmaceutical drug with “no side effects.” A drug is not intelligent. It does not enter the body, find only one target, perform one clean task, and then politely disappear. It alters chemistry. It shifts enzymes, receptors, membranes, signals, pressures, clotting, inflammation, immunity, hormones, neurotransmitters, or metabolism. Once that shift happens, the body responds as a whole. What medicine calls a “side effect” is often just the rest of the drug’s action showing up outside the narrow purpose for which it was prescribed.

In that sense, side effects are not always secondary. They can be principal effects that have been downgraded for commercial or clinical reasons because they are inconvenient. Aspirin is a perfect example. Its “main effect” may be described as pain relief, fever reduction, or platelet inhibition, depending on the reason for its use. But its bleeding risk is not some accidental footnote. It comes from the same biochemical action that gives aspirin its therapeutic value. The drug alters prostaglandin and platelet chemistry; relief and harm arise from the same mechanism. The “side effect” is not separate from the drug. It is the drug.

This is true across medicine. Blood pressure drugs lower blood pressure but may also reduce vitality, disturb mineral balance, impair sexual function, or affect kidney function. Antidepressants alter neurotransmission but may flatten feelings, disrupt sleep and libido, and create a crop of mass murdering monsters, or lead people into suicide.

Steroids suppress inflammation but also suppress immune function, thin tissues, disturb glucose, mood, bones, and hormones. Antibiotics may kill pathogens but also damage the microbiome. Chemotherapy attacks rapidly dividing cells, both cancerous and healthy. These are not mysterious accidents. They are the predictable biological spread of chemical force.

The deeper problem is language. Calling an effect “side” makes it sound peripheral, minor, or less real than the intended benefit. But the body does not organize drug effects according to marketing categories. The body experiences the total pharmacological effect. What doctors call the main effect is often simply the effect they wanted; what they call the side effect is the effect the patient has to live with. That distinction is not biological. It is interpretive.

So a stronger and more honest medicine would begin with a different premise: every pharmaceutical has a field of action, not a single action. The so-called side effects are part of that field. Some are tolerable, some are dangerous, some are delayed, some are denied, and some become obvious only after millions of exposures. But they are never nothing. In pharmaceutical medicine, the question is not whether there are side effects. The question is whether the total effect on the human organism is worth the price, and way too often it is not.

Pharmaceuticals are blunt chemical tools acting on messy, interconnected biology — not precision-guided missiles. The language of “side effects” is a rhetorical sleight of hand that separates the desired outcome (often surrogate markers like lowered BP or antibody titers) from the full cascade the body actually undergoes.

Modern systems pharmacology and network biology confirm exactly the point of dangerous pharmaceuticals that more often than not cause serious harm because drugs don’t hit one target cleanly. They exhibit polypharmacology — binding multiple proteins, altering pathways, and rippling through gene networks, metabolism, microbiome, and even epigenetics. What we label “off-target” is often just the drug doing what chemistry dictates in a complex adaptive system.

The body doesn’t parse effects into “therapeutic” vs. “adverse” buckets. It integrates the total perturbation. This is why many drugs succeed on narrow endpoints in trials but fail patients in real life — vitality drops, compensatory mechanisms kick in, or delayed harms emerge after years.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS