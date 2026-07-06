Dr.Sircus

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Marie Gauley's avatar
Marie Gauley
1dEdited

Vaccines. I read a report recently, the unvaccinated from birth are healthier than anyone who’s been vaccinated..

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1d

Aluminum for Alzheimers.

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