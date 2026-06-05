The illusion that the government answers to “the people” has been broken. Smashed to smithereens. It looks like 95 of politicians in America could give a shit about the American people. Does not matter the political party; 95% covers the vast majority of both parties, and that is probably a conservative estimate. Nowhere is this more evident than with the evidence that mRNA COVID shots were the worst thing that ever happened to medicine and the worst, nastiest, nightmarish attack on the human race. Almost six billion souls were injected, and to this day, there is no shortage of completely deranged people defending mRNA vaccine technology.

It is hard to understand how ignorant and naive almost everyone was. In the first months of the rollout of Pfizer and then Moderna COVID vaccines, you had to be an idiot not to see where this was all going. The handwriting was not only on the wall but on the floor and on the ceiling.

COVID-19 vaccines may cause cancer in some people, doctors said on June 3 in front of Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Johnson is a frequent critic of COVID-19 vaccines and said it was important not to wait for definitive proof before warning the public about possible dangers associated with the vaccines. Seems like to those with eyes to see, those dangers were already evident during the first few months, if not days, and even before the rollout, just the idea, the arrogance, and audacity were frightening.

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, professor emeritus of oncology at the University of London, told the hearing that he witnessed patients unexpectedly develop cancer after receiving COVID-19 vaccines built with messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the mRNA vaccine likely played a significant role in the development of these unexpected cancers,” he said.

Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, director of Brown University’s Legorreta Cancer Center, said during the hearing that he has found that the spike protein, found in both COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines, could reduce the ability to activate genes that suppress cancer.

El-Deiry and a colleague, in a January paper, listed dozens of publications describing various types of cancer that appeared shortly after COVID-19 vaccination or infection. Several months earlier, they told a federal vaccine committee that safety issues with the vaccines could include cancer and that cancer mechanisms were one area that needed further exploration.

That committee advised the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to scale back its COVID-19 vaccination recommendations. The CDC did so, but a federal judge blocked that update in March. An appeal is pending. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical terrorism goes on and on and on.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist, said, “Looking at the totality of up-to-date evidence, and what you’ve heard from eminent witnesses today, in my view, millions of Americans, and millions more across the world, may be in clear and present danger of suffering premature cardiovascular disease and cancer.”

Dr. Steven Pergam, with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said that “there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer, lead to recurrence, or lead to disease progression.” And there is no evidence to suggest Dr. Steven is not a paid-up-in-full prostitute to Bigg Pharma.

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