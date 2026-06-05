Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Dena Thibodaux's avatar
Dena Thibodaux
6h

Dr Mark Sircus , your eyes see , your ears hear , and your VOICE rings louder than any church bells I have ever heard a true Healer 👌

your work has proven of great value to me, mine and the 🌎

from the BP oil spill to the Fukishima radiation spill resulting from the earthquake devastation ...

EMERGENCIES , your specialty

you lend credence to the profession , sir , and you just dont quit. GOD BLESS YOU

Y O U deserve your dreams ✨️

since you were pressed to leave the USA , I surely hope I get the chance to meet you in SANCTUARY 1 fine day. my very best to your lovely family 🫶 Dena

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Dena Thibodaux's avatar
Dena Thibodaux
6h

this was a DIRECT reply to

Dr Siddiqui , respectfully

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