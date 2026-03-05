Elite Power and the Collapse of Justice

In this short but uncompromising talk, Dr. Sircus reflects on the growing perception that justice no longer applies equally to everyone.

As new revelations circulate online about powerful figures and long-standing scandals, he asks a troubling question: why do those with the greatest influence often appear untouchable?

Dr. Sircus discusses:

Why wealthy and politically connected elites rarely face consequences

The growing public anger surrounding figures like Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci

How financial power shapes media narratives and public perception

Why the largest crimes often receive the least accountability

How a debt-based monetary system concentrates power at the very top

In his view, the deeper issue is not simply corruption, but a system that protects power instead of protecting truth and justice.

The result is a widening divide between ordinary people and institutions that were supposed to serve them.

👉 If you want to go deeper with me, follow me on Substack — you can join for free and receive my newsletters and weekly videos, or become a paid subscriber to access all my exclusive content.