A massive storm system is set to span more than 2,000 miles and impact cities from New York City to Dallas. It comes as residents are preparing for a crippling freeze, with temperatures plunging into the single digits and even lower in the Northern Plains, where the wind chill could reach nearly negative 50 degrees. The extreme cold is sending natural gas futures surging by as much as 75% over the past five days, so staying warm will be expensive, and God help you if your electricity fails.

However, behind the storm comes the real cold, and it is going to keep coming, one arctic blast after another. So you need to take steps to protect yourself from the serious health risks posed by the cold. Every square inch of Russia is buried in snow, and though snow levels in America will, we hope, not get completely out of hand in most places, predicted ice storms can easily bring down power lines. The cold will not be easy to deal with, so be prepared as if a category 5 hurricane is bearing down on you and your family.

Next week, after the storm passes and the reality of the cold and snow sinks in, I will publish what I planned to publish today, which will be a complete report on the situation not only in North America but around the world. The mainstream news is all over the present storm, and what will happen after, so beware and take care, and good luck, for some it will be a matter of survival. Cold kills much more quickly and efficiently than heat.

Disruption of the stratospheric polar vortex weeks ago allowed extreme cold pools to build over Canada, with air near -40F extending through much of the troposphere. That cold is now being released in waves.

Arctic Blast 1 arrives late this week, plunging the Midwest and Great Lakes into the -20s and -30s before driving south into Texas. Dallas is forecast to be near 5F, an exceptionally low temperature for people not accustomed to such cold.

Arctic Blast 2 follows quickly around Jan 29-31, reinforcing the cold over the eastern half of the country and preventing any meaningful recovery. Infrastructure stress accumulates as power demand remains elevated and ground conditions stay frozen.

Arctic Blast 3 then drops in around Feb 2-4 as the polar vortex reloads. This final surge merges with the lingering cold, locking much of the eastern U.S. into a prolonged deep freeze.

As noted by meteorologist Ryan Maue, these waves consolidate into a dominant Arctic air mass, driving temperatures 35F to 45F below normal across large portions of the eastern United States, rivaling the January 2014 polar vortex.

This matters in medicine and health since studies show that heart attacks and strokes are up to twice as likely during cold spells that last four days or more. This is because blood vessels in the skin, fingers, and toes narrow in response to cold, as the body attempts to preserve heat.

