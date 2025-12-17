Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irunthis1's avatar
Irunthis1
16h

The climate scam news just keeps getting better!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
16h

In Arizona the saguaro cactus that you see act as giant natural antennae to suck in all the Global Warming to Arizona. It's one of our state secrets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture