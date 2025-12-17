Instead of reading about record heat, we read on December 9 that a Polar vortex is sending a ‘wrecking ball’ of cold air to the US. The planet’s most extreme cold air flooded into the central and eastern United States last weekend. “Some of the coldest, if not the coldest, temperatures across the entire globe will cover the central and eastern U.S. into this week,” said climatologist Judah Cohen, a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In Chicago, for instance, wind chills could “make a run at 20 below at some point this coming weekend,” the National Weather Service said. Even colder wind chills approaching 45 below are possible in the Dakotas. It is even going to get chilly in Florida. The northern hemisphere is facing exceptional early-winter conditions.

Europe (and in particular Russia) will be on for truly brutal freezes over the Christmas period, with predictions around 30F below late-December norms — and potentially colder.

The long, lucrative climate panic is finally losing its grip. All we have been hearing is record cold, early onset of winter, and too much snow that it embarrasses the global warming mainiacs who predicted no more snow. Chicago already had the snowiest start to winter since 1978, meaning Chicago has just logged one of its harshest openings to winter in nearly half a century. Snowfall at O’Hare reached 17.1 inches as of December 7. The last time the city had piled up this much snow by this point was back in 1978. Almost all of this season’s total has arrived in nine days. From November 29 to December 7.

A brutal cold surge has settled over Alberta, Saskatchewan, and

Manitoba. Sub -30C (-22F) readings have set in, with daytime highs

stuck near -20C (-4F) and strong winds driving dangerous chills.

Sacramento International Airport has now gone more than 190 hours without rising above 46F (8C), an early-winter chill the region hasn’t endured in more than 30 years.

Atmospheric Dynamics are Flashing Cold Signals from Pole to Pole –

The Climate Hustle Is Failing – Winter Arrived on First Day of Fall

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) December 3 – December 19 [ tropicaltidbits.com ]

That is a lot of snow in a world that intelligent climate experts said years ago would have no more snow. That our kids would never see snow when the reality is that we would never see climate experts get anything right.

So it was no surprise that the COP in Belém, Brazil, delivered a symbolic nothing burger: no fossil-fuel deal. The retreat in the global warming scam is broad. Even Bill Gates, one of the most mentally deranged idiots on the planet, quietly conceded that global warming “will not lead to humanity’s demise,” shut down his climate policy office, and walked back years of apocalyptic messaging. The Net Zero Banking Alliance collapsed after every major U.S. bank fled. Shell and BP have returned to oil. Ford is killing electric pickups. Hundreds of corporations are dropping climate pledges. Australia pulled out of hosting the next UN climate summit.

