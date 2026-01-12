AI and humanity are at the frontier. It’s conceded that AI has not surpassed human intelligence. We hardly understand ourselves, and now we have to incorporate artificial intelligence into our lives, which can be a fantastic experience.

A big unanswered question is, how do we humans understand or see the truth? Well, we humans do have an organ for truth that can only be in truth. That organ is the heart. However, I’m not talking about the physical pump. I wrote a book about it called Heart Health. It’s about the spiritual heart, our feeling center.

By definition, you can’t be in the heart and lie. Infidelity gives us a view of what I am talking about. When you’re really close to somebody, and you deceive them, the other person usually picks it up unconsciously because the person doing the lying or infidelity, holding back the truth, automatically closes their heart. After all, they can’t keep it open; something in our feeling center is at unease and constricts, closes.

So we fly into the head, and almost everybody is in their head. Meaning there is way too little heart energy in the world, but certainly a lot of heads running around. And the head can think anything it wants and make it true for itself.

To access the universe of the heart, we must be willing to live in truth. We cannot be comfortable in our hearts and cannot remain at peace if we compromise with truth. When we lie, hold back, and fail to communicate the honesty of our feelings and thoughts in any given situation, we become uneasy in our hearts.

I define the heart as the vulnerability of being, and that the most vulnerable person in the world is the strongest. And I qualify for that. There’s nobody in the world, you can look around, who shows as much of himself as I do. I don’t think there’s anybody close. If you look at my site, drSircus.com, there must be 1500 pages on many subjects, some very personal. Anyway, what I’m trying to say is that, when it comes to truth, the guide is the heart; you don’t have it, ChatGPT.

And in fact, most people don’t have it either. In the world today, most people are living in their heads. It’s challenging for people to get into their hearts. And I’ve written about that, called the tears of the melting heart, because every time you go in or out of your heart, there are tears.

