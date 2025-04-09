Modern medicine has betrayed us. What we face today is not simply a failure of public health. It is a betrayal so vast, entrenched, and so criminal in its consequences that no reform will suffice. The CDC, FDA, and allied institutions have not merely made mistakes; they have lied, covered up, and sacrificed generations of children on the altar of pharmaceutical profit. These institutions must be dismantled. Their leaders must be charged. Their records must be exposed.

The CDC does not deserve to exist. It should be eliminated and remembered, along with the FDA, as a medical terrorist organization. Many who work there and administrators from the past should be hunted down. There is no chance for sanity in the world of medicine as long as the insanity of vaccines continues. No one in public health should be free. They are all cowards and liars.

However, there are not enough prisons to house the guilty. And the politicians who support them should be treated the same. It is mass medical insanity, and the roots of this go back to the 1920s. To the Eli Lilly Company, which conducted a sham medical study on thimerosal. In this mercury-based preservative, everyone died in the study; however, they went ahead anyway and put this mercury compound into vaccines and called it safe.

Dr. Madhava Setty tells us how stupid doctors can be when he said, “It’s stunning. Five years later, many medical professionals continue to believe that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did a commendable job and things would have been much worse if it hadn’t been for the leadership of Drs. Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Francis Collins, Rochelle Walensky, Ashish Jha and others.”

One has to be an idiot not to understand that injecting children with mercury-based thimerosal would harm them neurologically since basic science knows that mercury is a neurotoxin. We were led to believe that in 1999, when they discovered that the amount of mercury in vaccines exceeded FDA limits, they took the mercury from vaccines, which the much brighter Russians did a long time ago. As we see below, an organization that Secretary Kennedy started just showed that they did not take out the mercury, just reduced the amount in each vaccine.

Mercury use in medicine is a wound in the soul of science. It is a toxin celebrated as a tool, a poison marketed as healing. We have been told that mercury is safe in small amounts. But there is no safe amount of a neurotoxin that bioaccumulates. There is no ethical excuse for injecting or implanting a known poison into human beings. And the consequences are everywhere: cognitive decline, emotional volatility, rising rates of autism, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, cancer.

Mercury does not belong in the human body. It damages nerves, interferes with immune function, derails hormonal regulation, and destabilizes emotions. At low chronic doses, it turns up the volume on anxiety, fear, irritability, and depression. It makes people hypersensitive. It short-circuits judgment and inflames the emotional brain. That’s why it’s the perfect neurotoxin to destabilize human beings and make them more manageable.

People exposed to mercury often don’t know they’re being poisoned. Their lives unravel slowly—emotionally, cognitively, spiritually. The correlation between mercury exposure and psychiatric conditions has been buried, ridiculed, or ignored.

Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defender Organization just published a critical essay on this subject, letting us know how our precious pediatricians are still stabbing our children in the back with thimerosal-laden vaccines. It was not a joke when I titled my vaccine book THE TERROR OF PEDIATRIC MEDICINE 21 years ago.

