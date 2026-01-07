People seated in a cordoned-off area at Bellevue Hospital, called “Flu Hub,” wait to receive the flu vaccination on December 3 in New York. (Edna Leshowitz / ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters file)

Modern medicine and the press that cheer the flu vaccine display ignorance about the flu, what it is, and how best to treat it. Get your flu vaccine anyway, say the vaccine salespeople, even though it is not matched to this year’s flu strain. They can’t even guess the real-time impact of this year’s flu vaccine. Still, the least trustworthy medical organizations say it has offered at least partial protection, lowering people’s risk of hospitalization, and vaccine maniacs still insist that every man, woman, and child should be vaccinated.

Pathogenic or Pathologic priming refers to a situation

where prior exposure, through infection or vaccination,

alters future immune responses in a maladaptive way.

Flu is rising rapidly across the U.S., driven by a new variant of the virus. That variant, known as “subclade K,” led to early outbreaks in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada. The flu virus is a shape-shifter, constantly mutating, and it comes in multiple forms. There are two subtypes of Type A flu, and subclade K is a mutated version of one of them, named H3N2. That H3N2 strain is always harsh, especially for older adults who are more likely to be deficient in vital immune-strengthening nutrients like magnesium, iodine, and vitamin D. Of course, we are supposed to believe with all our heart and soul in these viruses and the honesty of the CDC.

Dr. Reddy, Chief Science Officer of HealthTrackRx. “CDC data from the second week of December shows that subclade K accounted for approximately 80 percent of all confirmed influenza-positive cases.” He adds, “The subclade K strain has seven distinct mutations, and these mutations allow the virus to evade immune protection from prior vaccinations or influenza infection.”

As soon as flu vaccinations start next month, some people

getting them will drop dead of heart attacks or strokes, some

children will have seizures, and some pregnant women will miscarry.

New York Times 2009

The New York Times published that exact quote in an article titled “Don’t Blame Flu Shots for All Ills, Officials Say, dated September 27, 2009. The full opening paragraph reads: “As soon as swine flu vaccinations start next month, some people getting them will drop dead of heart attacks or strokes, some children will have seizures, and some pregnant women will miscarry.” This was not a warning. Instead, it was a factual prediction by health officials (including those from the CDC) about events that would inevitably occur in a mass vaccination campaign.

The CDC’s internal data system was fundamentally unable to differentiate objective|

science from its own public relations narrative. They didn’t merely mishandle health

data; they rewrote medical history to protect institutional credibility. For the first

time, these admissions exist in official federal documents, not whistleblower leaks.

Believe in vaccines or be targeted because the WHO is now instructing

Governments to Track Online Anti-Vaccine Messaging in Real Time with AI.

Death Via Cytokine Storms

In severe influenza cases, particularly with highly pathogenic strains like H3N2 or H5N1, an overzealous immune response can trigger a deadly cytokine storm—a massive, uncontrolled release of pro-inflammatory cytokines by infected lung cells and infiltrating immune cells. This hyperinflammation causes widespread endothelial damage, vascular leakage, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), multi-organ failure, and shock, often killing otherwise healthy individuals within days.

Of course, this can be prevented with an intelligent protocol against influenza that uses basic emergency room and intensive care medications, such as magnesium salts, iodine, sodium bicarbonate, selenium, vitamin C, and vitamin D3 injections. These natural medicines help us avoid the complications of the flu and survive the worst dangers, such as cytokine storms. If ICU and emergency departments were smart, which they are not, they would have hydrogen inhalation equipment on hand to completely put out the fires of cytokine storms.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS