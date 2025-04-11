Food Armageddon is not a metaphor. This report explores the converging crises threatening the global food supply—from collapsing bee populations and rice shortages in Asia to skyrocketing coffee, egg, and beef prices. Climate extremes, pesticide use, trade disruption, and economic desperation are fueling what may become the most severe food shock in modern history. U.S. egg prices increased again last month to reach a new record high of $6.23 per dozen.

Malaysia is struggling to keep a staple food—rice—readily available to its citizens. Rice shortages have officials seeking support from neighboring countries and importers to meet national demand. Rice is a staple grain worldwide, but the crop is especially central to diets in Asian countries like Malaysia. The grain is usually affordable and accessible, making its scarcity especially felt by low-income families. Crop shortages of in-demand products — including rice — increase prices, making it harder for impoverished households to meet their basic needs.

The worst feeling in the world is watching your child cry

from hunger, and you can`t even give them a piece of bread.

We are entering dangerous territory in terms of food prices and availability. In some places like Gaza, it is way past critical, with markets empty. There is no flour; when there is, it is sold at prices most cannot afford. A world of people is suffering from unaffordable food prices, and availability in many places is becoming increasingly limited.

Expect the trends pushing food prices to accelerate even more as we move through 2025. Agricultural commodities have surged nearly 30% year-over-year, reaching their highest levels in a decade. Attention Steak Lovers: Cattle Prices Jump To An All-Time High. Florida has been set to produce the fewest oranges since 1930, after the horrific hurricane and frosts that keep penetrating Florida even though it is not winter yet. The price of orange juice has been up 327 percent over the last 3 years, and thanks to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, prices are expected to go even higher in 2025.

American beekeepers are sounding the alarm as honeybee deaths reach unprecedented levels, with commercial operations reporting an average loss of over 60% of their colonies this winter — potentially the worst die-off in U.S. history.

The economic fallout is staggering: losses are valued at $139 million, honey prices have surged 5%, and many beekeepers face financial ruin. Scientists are urgently investigating the causes, with pesticides emerging as a key suspect. A recent University of California, Davis study found that bees may need multiple generations to recover from just one pesticide application, raising concerns about long-term damage to these vital pollinators.

Extreme weather significantly affects agriculture, including the stability and yield of crops like rice. Earth.org reported that extreme weather like droughts, floods, and heat waves degrades soil health, disrupts planting conditions, and reduces crop yields. But erratic weather and warming temperatures aren’t the only factors impacting rice availability in Malaysia—trade policies, rising agriculture costs, and supply chain disruptions also play a role.

Warmth supports life. Cold suffocates it.

Bad news keeps pouring in. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures gripped much of Bulgaria on Monday, April 7th, putting the country’s fruit harvest at serious risk. The storm hit at a critical time for Bulgaria’s agriculture sector, blanketing blooming fruit trees and threatening pollination.

The cold kept bees inside their hives and damaged delicate blossoms nationwide. Peaches, plums, and almonds—already in early bud—have been hit especially hard, along with young seedlings, vineyards, and early vegetables. The damage follows a February freeze, a brutal drop to -24C (minus 11F), that destroyed 90% of the country’s northern apricot trees, with later varieties like apples and pears also impacted. Bulgaria may be forced to rely on imported fruit. Many growers, frustrated by limited state support, say they may be forced to abandon or cut down large portions of their orchards. This is not isolated news but a trend that will not quit as the truth of climate change becomes apparent. Yes, we have an extreme climate, which tends to be colder, not warmer. Liar Michael Mann will have to pay through the nose as will others eventually for the climate scam.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS