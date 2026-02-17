Your heating bills may leave you ‘speechless’ this winter. When Tracie Klossner opened up her utility bill this month, she immediately walked over to her thermostat and turned the temperature down by a few degrees. “I was just utterly speechless,” said Klossner, a purchasing manager for a small manufacturing company. As millions of Americans reel from the coldest invasion of the Arctic in years now comes the sticker shock of high utility bills after heat ran nearly nonstop to combat the freeze.

Turning down the heat can be dangerous. Prolonged exposure to low indoor temperatures affects the body in several intertwined ways—physiological, metabolic, and psychological—and the risks rise sharply for infants, the elderly, and anyone with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions. When ambient temperature drops, blood vessels constrict to conserve heat, which raises blood pressure and thickens the blood, significantly increasing the risk of angina, heart attack, and stroke. Epidemiological data show a clear winter spike in these events even in temperate climates.

Cold, dry air dries the mucous membranes of the nose and throat, weakening the first line of immune defense and making you more vulnerable to viral and bacterial infections. Asthmatics often notice tighter airways and more frequent coughing attacks in cold homes.

Cold environments lower serotonin activity and oxygen delivery to the brain. Long periods below 18 °C (65 °F) correlate with irritability, poor concentration, and seasonal depression. The psychological toll—constant discomfort and sleep disruption—accumulates silently.

Healthy baseline: maintain indoor temperatures around 19–21 °C (66–70 °F) in most rooms and 18 °C (64 °F) in bedrooms. Wear layers, seal drafts, hydrate well, and boost magnesium and bicarbonate intake to help blood vessels and nerves tolerate temperature shifts.

In short, shrinking the heating bill too far often transfers that cost to your body. Warmth is not a luxury—it’s fundamental physiology.

When Cold Weather Becomes a Death Sentence

As temperatures outside the DeKalb County Jail plunged into the teens, a tragedy was unfolding inside the Georgia jail. Lamar Walker was begging for help and slowly freezing to death, according to a federal lawsuit filed by his family. Anticipating the cold temperatures, a jail official directed employees to provide two blankets to inmates in the coldest cells. But Walker was given no blankets and left “completely naked and agitated,” the lawsuit said.

Just eight days after his arrest, Walker was dead. Temperatures in his cell had reached 50 degrees, well below the 72 to 76 degrees required by jail policy, and an autopsy report found his cause of death was hypothermia, according to the lawsuit.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS