Dawn Ceylong
Years ago monopolies were stopped. Now big business owns everything and greed is name of game. Power companies now tell you with the weather forecast they will charge you more- how is that not price gouging?? Climate change BS- put solar in- utility companies cry and raise everyone’s rate. World currently run by satan’s pedophile human trafficking mafia

LWB
Thanks for this important post. Do you have a reference for those temperatures?

"Healthy baseline: maintain indoor temperatures around 19–21 °C (66–70 °F) in most rooms and 18 °C (64 °F) in bedrooms"

Our house is set for 72 during the day, 65 at night, so we're okay.

Some ideas for keeping costs down while still maintaining temperatures:

* Clean furnace filter more often. Accumulated dust and dirt reduces efficiency.

* Set the thermostat to a lower temperature at night than during the day, for example your suggested 65 and 72.

* Get a small thermostatically controlled electric heater for your bedroom so you can turn the main house thermostat down. If there is a daytime room or rooms where you spend most of your time, put another heater there. Only use a newer heater with a safety shutoff if it tips over, test it by tipping it to be sure it shuts off. Vornado is an excellent heater brand, many others as well.

* If you can afford to, have your old inefficient gas or oil furnace replaced with a new 95% efficient gas furnace, or if you have resistance electric heating, replace it with a heat pump. You may be able to get a tax credit or energy efficiency credit from your energy supplier. Storm or dual pane windows, drapes, window and door weather stripping also lower heating costs.

* Close vents and doors to unused or rarely used rooms.

* Fluffy down or fiberfill sweaters or jackets will keep your core body temperature up.

