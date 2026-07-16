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Dr. Khadija Siddiqui's avatar
Dr. Khadija Siddiqui
13h

The story of repurposing existing molecules highlights an important part of medicine: sometimes progress comes not from finding something completely new, but from asking better questions about what we already have. The challenge is separating promising biological mechanisms from treatments that have been proven safe and effective in real-world patients.

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Dena Thibodaux's avatar
Dena Thibodaux
12h

imagine that , almost sounds like a

remedy ✨️

thank you for whistling while you work 🎺

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