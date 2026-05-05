From Stress to Recovery: Why Magnesium is the Ultimate Mineral

In this powerful video, Dr. Sircus connects one of the most overlooked realities of modern life:

👉 Stress depletes magnesium — and magnesium deficiency drives disease.

Drawing from decades of research and his own clinical experience, he explains why magnesium is not just important — it is foundational to human physiology.

In the free preview, Dr. Sircus explains:

Why magnesium is the “oil of life” for the human body

How stress, pharmaceuticals, and modern living accelerate depletion

Why food alone can no longer supply adequate magnesium

The link between magnesium and insulin resistance

Why magnesium is essential for neurological health

Why deficiency worsens chronic disease across all systems

He also highlights a critical issue:

👉 The more modern life advances, the more magnesium we lose.

From declining food quality to rising stress levels, magnesium deficiency is becoming universal.

📚 Dr. Sircus directly references:

👉 Unclogging Your Arteries 2nd Edition

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/unclogging-your-arteries/

👉 Natural Endocrinology (upcoming book)

Both works share a common foundation:

👉 Magnesium is central to cardiovascular health, metabolism, and cellular recovery.