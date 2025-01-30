This is one of the best gifts I can give the world. It is not another treatment for high blood pressure and, thus, cardiovascular disease, but an actual cure. On November 11th, I published an essay entitled ‘The Main Cause and Treatment Cure for High Blood Pressure.’ It is a scientific theoretical article worth another read but did not include my personal experience. Little did I know that six weeks later, I would reduce my blood pressure (BP) enough to reduce my BP medication by 75 percent. Perhaps in another month or two of my daily cyclodextrin suppositories, I will be 100 percent off.

I was an emergency care case with two almost wholly blocked cardiac arteries seven months ago. My RN sister, after seeing my catheterization results, was surprised they let me out of the hospital. I avoided surgery by diligently using my Natural Allopathic protocol and was doing better. After 12 weeks on cyclodextrins, administered daily through liquid suppositories, my blood pressure fluctuates slightly around perfect. The cyclodextrins have cleaned out and opened my arteries, creating enough volume in my blood vessels to lower my pressure. It does this by strip-mining cholesterol out of plaque.

Cyclodextrins are the “greatest breakthrough treatment

for atherosclerosis since the discovery of statins”

Dr. James Roberts – Cardiologist

Blood Pressure Medications

Blood pressure (BP) medications are some of the most overly prescribed pharmaceuticals, and some think they do more harm than good. Published in JAMA Network Open on Nov. 25, a study found that discontinuing nursing home residents’ BP medications or reducing their dosage by at least 30 percent did not lead to hospitalization for heart attack or stroke after two years, compared with those who continued taking their prescriptions.

Dr. Michelle Odden, an associate professor of epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Stanford University School of Medicine, said, “The side effects of these medications potentially outweigh the benefits of tightly controlled blood pressure. A 2015 investigation found that people with particularly low blood pressure and those taking multiple BP medications faced more than double the risk of death compared with others with high blood pressure, highlighting the dangers of overtreatment in frail populations.

A study published in Circulation Research in October gave a potential reason for why long-term use of renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors, a commonly prescribed type of BP medication, may lead to kidney damage.

Cyclodextrins for Cardiovascular Disease

A Great and Much-Needed Medical Discovery

Modern medicine has made a mockery of common sense—if not of reality itself. It has harmed our population grievously by endlessly promoting absurd drugs and medical practices. Its unwillingness to ever be accountable or transparent is only matched by its overwhelming desire and propensity to lie to the patients it is supposed to serve. Cardiologists, like other doctors, have tunnel vision. They are stubborn, captured, and enslaved by medical authorities who threaten to pull their licenses if they step off the orthodox line. No one in the medical-industrial complex wants patients to know about cyclodextrins and what they can do for heart patients.

Despite all the work and drugs cardiologists apply in the treatment of atherosclerosis, atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death and disabilities worldwide. Atherosclerosis is the root cause of atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease, ischemic stroke, as well as peripheral artery disease (Lusis, 2000; Tabaei & Tabaee, 2019).

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS