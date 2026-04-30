Global Cooling is Real: The Climate Fraud They Hide

For years, the world has been told a single narrative:

global warming driven by CO₂.

But according to Dr. Sircus, the observable reality tells a different story — one marked by increasing climate instability and recurring cold extremes.

In this video, he reflects on what he sees as a widening gap between narrative and reality, not only in climate science, but across medicine, politics, and global events.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

• Why climate narratives often conflict with real-world observations

• Increasing reports of extreme cold across multiple regions

• The influence of media and institutions in shaping public perception

• How denial of reality affects decision-making and preparedness

• The connection between climate, energy, and global stability

• Why truth matters in science, medicine, and public policy

He also highlights how global systems — from energy to food production — are increasingly vulnerable to disruption, especially when reality is ignored.

This is not just a climate discussion.

It’s about truth, perception, and the consequences of ignoring reality.

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