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Global Cooling is Real: The Climate Fraud They Hide

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Dr. Sircus
Apr 30, 2026

For years, the world has been told a single narrative:
global warming driven by CO₂.

But according to Dr. Sircus, the observable reality tells a different story — one marked by increasing climate instability and recurring cold extremes.

In this video, he reflects on what he sees as a widening gap between narrative and reality, not only in climate science, but across medicine, politics, and global events.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

• Why climate narratives often conflict with real-world observations
• Increasing reports of extreme cold across multiple regions
• The influence of media and institutions in shaping public perception
• How denial of reality affects decision-making and preparedness
• The connection between climate, energy, and global stability
• Why truth matters in science, medicine, and public policy

He also highlights how global systems — from energy to food production — are increasingly vulnerable to disruption, especially when reality is ignored.

This is not just a climate discussion.
It’s about truth, perception, and the consequences of ignoring reality.

👉 If you want to go deeper with me, follow me on Substack — you can join for free and receive my newsletters and weekly videos, or become a paid subscriber to access all my exclusive content.

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