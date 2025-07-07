All 17 experts recently dismissed from a government vaccine advisory panel published an essay, crying about losing their jobs, accusing Kennedy of making “destabilizing decisions” that could lead to more preventable disease spread. “We are deeply concerned that these destabilizing decisions, made without a clear rationale, may roll back the achievements of U.S. immunization policy,” which in reality has harmed so many people that these 17 experts are lucky they only got fired, not tried, convicted, and hanged.

Anyone associated with mRNA vaccine development and policy is suspected of massively harming humanity like it has never been hurt before. And all the vaccine experts who lord over the entire vaccine program should spare us their tears, as everything they think and say is suspect of being self-serving misinformation. Vaccine experts shot themselves in the foot with mRNA vaccines, and their stupidity and cruelty will be remembered for all time.

The need for mRNA COVID shots arose from gain-of-function research, which is run by mad Frankenstein scientists who care little about human life. This research, more common than anyone thinks, potentially holds the end of humanity in its hands. It’s a form of race suicide. It’s insanity. Yes, we do have a class of people who qualify as mad scientists.

Gain-of-function (GoF) research involves modifying organisms — often viruses — to enhance certain traits, such as transmissibility or virulence. It is typically justified as a way to:

Understand potential future pandemics

Preemptively develop vaccines or treatments

Albert Einstein said, “Our technology has exceeded our humanity.” Scientists who defend and practice GoF exhibit a moral blindness in scientific culture that could be the end of us all one day. Such experiments “pose a risk of triggering a pandemic” and have minimal scientific benefit, if any at all, except to feed the egos of participating scientists.

So far, little has come from the Kennedy team about mRNA vaccines, so we know little to nothing about how the wind will blow on this critical issue.

mRNA is the “golden goose” of the

21st-Century Pharmaceutical Economy

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden told Joe Rogan, “They have 500 mRNA shots in the pipeline.” Thirty-three of those are self-amplifying, which is really terrifying. That means they’re designed to continue to replicate indefinitely.” Not sure if it is 500, but we know:

