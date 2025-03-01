Maybe those Nazis were not so bad; what else could explain the love affair the liberal West is having with the Nazis in the Ukraine? Just because Zelinsky possibly had some Jewish background, that does not make it impossible for him to be one. After all, they said the same about Hitler, though there was much debate about that by historians over the last seven decades.

The Jerusalem Post in 2022 published, “Members of over 35 extremist

groups have been identified in Ukraine; many were Nazis. 20,000

foreign fighters went to serve in Ukraine at the beginning of the conflict.

There is no denying the fact that Ukraine has a Nazi problem and has Nazi army units. There is no denying that before Russia invaded three years ago, the Ukrainian government went after Russian-speaking people in the Dumbass region and went as far as attempting to ban the Russian language from their schools—something Nazi politicians would do. The Russians in Crimea smelled this fast and voted unanimously to cede back to Russia. Russia knows all about the Nazi horror, having lost 27 million to them in World War Two.

The liberals in Europe are further to the right than any of the right-wing parties because of their love affair with Ukraine. The AFT in Germany and the right-wing party in France are the true liberals for this reason. Ukraine is not a democracy, and even Trump admitted that, and we know how Nazis hate democracy though they were voted in like all the governments in Europe. The Nazis loved war, as do all the governments in Europe today, with only a few exceptions.

Trump and Vance Berate Zelensky During Testy White House Meeting

Doug Mills/The New York Times

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance castigated Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in a remarkably fractious meeting that featured raised voices and threats. “You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump told Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader left the White House shortly after Trump shouted at him, showing open disdain. The White House said the Ukraine delegation was told to leave. It was the best news of the day.

An armed guard who works for the Ukrainian president,

Volodymyr Zelensky was spotted with a Nazi insignia;

a symbol that dates back to Nazi Germany during World War II.

The Germans hate the Nazis so much it seems they have become like them. They will not allow the AFT (20% of the people) to have a say in government. Hate for democracy, which we even see in America, is very Nazi-like. I guess more Nazis are walking around the West than anyone would believe. We just don’t call them Nazis.

The elimination of Jews during the Holocaust in Ukraine started within a few days of the beginning of the Nazi occupation. The Ukrainian Auxiliary Police, which formed in mid-August 1941, assisted by Einsatzgruppen C and Police battalions, rounded up Jews and undesirables for the Babi Yar massacre, as well as other later massacres in cities and towns of modern-day Ukraine, such as Kolky, Stepan, Lviv, Lutsk, and Zhytomyr.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS