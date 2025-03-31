The State of our Hearts Tell

us Much About Ourselves

HRV is a key indicator of cardiovascular health, reflecting the heart’s ability to adapt to physiological demands. A lower HRV suggests poorer heart rate regulation and reduced resilience to both environmental (e.g., stress, fear) and physiological stressors (e.g., systemic inflammation, a hallmark of COVID-19).

The science of heart rate variability (HRV) allows us to explore the incredible and wonderful world of the heart. HRV is a physiological marker of how we experience and regulate our emotions. HRV is relatively easy to measure. Rather than calculating the number of beats per minute, we measure the time that elapses between one heartbeat and the next one.

HRV is the heart’s authentic voice, so HRV must lead the next revolution in cardiology. In the heart of every human being is a rhythm. Not just the beat of survival—but the song of how we live. Cardiology has treated the heart like a machine for too long—measuring its pressure, blockages, and ejection fraction. But the heart is not only a mechanical pump. It is a resonant field, a relational organ, and a spiritual barometer of human integrity.

HRV measures the variation in time between your heartbeats. But beneath that technical definition lies something profound: HRV is your body’s truth signal. It reflects your adaptability, emotional openness, and capacity to meet the moment without resistance.

High HRV = flexibility, coherence, and aliveness.

Low HRV = rigidity, contraction, dissonance.

HRV is the body’s way of showing us whether we are coherent with our being. It is not just about rest and recovery—it is about resonance and how honest we are willing to be. A flexible heart is a sincere heart. A high HRV often reflects a state of inner alignment, openness, vulnerability, and presence. So yes, the state of our hearts does tell us much about ourselves. And sometimes, it tells us everything.

A high HRV doesn’t just mean you’re relaxed. It means you’re real. It means your nervous system isn’t caught in a performance. It means you are, at this moment, undefended.

Ever wondered how stressed you are? Heart Rate Variability (HRV) is a practical way to quantify your stress and health objectively. While some amount of stress can be good, being in a constant, long-term state of stress can be very bad for our bodies and minds. HRV helps you objectively understand the state of your body and what factors trigger a stress response in you.

The Story of David and the Listening Heart

David was quiet but not the kind that didn’t speak—he just listened more than he talked. And not just with his ears. He listened with his heart. Before the world stirred, David clipped a small black sensor to his ear every morning. It was his ritual—tracking his HRV. Not because he was obsessed with numbers, but because it told him something more profound than metrics—the truth about his inner state.

