Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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LWB's avatar
LWB
6h

Is the 11 years the length of the cycle or the interval between cycles? Do you have a hypothesis about why it is linked?

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
9h

The sunspot cycle was linked to disease as far back as Hippocrates. The recent 11 year cycle began in 2019 (Covid?) And ends for UN Agenda 2030. It is peaking in 2025. It causes Influenza due to its influence on the body. Sadly Influenza disappeared and was labelled Covid. No vaccine prevents sunspot diseases, like Influenza.

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