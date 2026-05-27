When it comes to climate change, the media says it all. We cannot trust the media for anything but their narratives and propaganda. The asymmetry in how the mainstream media reports on temperature-related phenomena is a perfect case study in narrative management. You will not see in the mainstream narrative that Siberia has slipped back toward winter. On May 22, frost warnings stretched across a broad belt of Russia. Overnight lows were expected to fall to -5C (23F), cold enough to threaten early crops, gardens, and spring vegetation.

The media’s treatment of climate is not merely about science; it is about emphasis, framing, and emotional conditioning. The asymmetry is striking. Heatwaves dominate headlines, while cold-related mortality, energy poverty, and the deadly consequences of inadequate heating receive comparatively little sustained attention. This imbalance shapes public perception far more than most people realize. This matters because cold remains a major global killer.

Cold Sweeps America in Late May

Winter Keeps Nipping California as heat dome hysteria sweeps the world. Tioga Road through Yosemite National Park was closed Tuesday, May 26, as a late-season winter snow storm moved into the Sierra Nevada, just what we would expect as the world melts.

Rawlins, WY, had already broken its all-time May low on May 19, with 8F (-13.3C) beating the old monthly mark of 10F (-12.2C) from 2013. The cold has reached south of the border too, most notably across Mexico’s high country. For early May 22, SMN/Conagua reported -5C (23F) in the mountains of Durango and Chihuahua, with 0C (32F) in high terrain of Baja California.

The Media And The Face of Evil Intent

Canada and Alaska sat under months of anomalous, record-setting

cold and snowfall. Large parts of Eurasia and the Arctic

sector also ran below normal, as did practically ALL of Russia.

When the media focuses exclusively on heatwaves, they are not just reporting the weather; they are reinforcing a specific, institutional agenda—one that relies on fear, urgency, and the necessity of policy intervention. By contrast, the silence surrounding cold-related mortality and the realities of colder periods is a deliberate omission because these realities do not serve the prevailing narrative.

‘Mind-bogglingly crazy’: Europe’s deadly,

early heatwave is smashing records.

The media’s obsession with “breaking records” during summer months is designed to create a sense of planetary crisis. They highlight peak heat temperatures to drive engagement and sustain public alarm. This is classic fear-based marketing, a technique used to ensure that the public remains receptive to top-down policy changes, carbon taxes, and the restructuring of energy sectors.

Central England Temperature data show May

running very cool through the first 19 days.

The mainstream narrative requires a “villain,” and heat is the most effective tool for branding human activity as inherently destructive. If the public were to acknowledge that cold, not heat, is a much higher driver of global mortality, the “climate crisis” urgency would immediately deflate. It has already deflated in half of American minds who do not trust the media as far as they can spit.

Much of May has been below average across Europe,

including the UK, but now its hot. Its called the weather

but of course they make it into a climate issue.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS