Americans have grown accustomed to watching their paychecks shrink as expenses rise. Groceries cost more, housing consumes a larger share of household income, and utility bills keep climbing. Yet one of the biggest financial burdens is often deducted before workers even receive their paychecks: health insurance. The average annual premium for employer-sponsored family health insurance reached $28,303 this year, up 5% from 2025. That represents a 28% increase over five years and a 55% jump since 2016.

Granted, workers don’t pay the entire premium themselves. Employers cover most of it. The average employee contribution is $7,471 annually, or approximately $623 per month. Most Brazilians don’t even make that much.

A shocking 92 percent of US adults are not going to the doctor because

it’s too expensive. A new study found that an overwhelming number

of Americans delay medical care because they fear they can’t afford it.

For a middle-aged American buying private health insurance without employer help or government subsidies, the cost is staggering. Using 2026 marketplace prices for a reasonably typical Silver plan, what insurance can cost for a 50-year-old individual, a 50-year-old couple, and a family with two children. A middle-aged couple buying its own insurance may spend about $25,000 annually to stay insured. Add two children, and the premium can approach $36,000 annually before the family receives any medical treatment. For a family earning $100,000 annually without an employer contribution or premium subsidy, that $36,000 represents 36% of gross income. And paying those premiums does not eliminate deductibles, copayments, or coinsurance.

Americans pay extraordinary amounts not necessarily to receive medical care, but to protect themselves against the potentially catastrophic cost of needing it. This means fewer and fewer people can afford medical insurance and, in turn, the care modern medicine offers. Also, considering the high amount of medical errors and the toxicity of pharmaceutical medicine, much of the money you invest in medical insurance is paying for death and misery.

Too often, one is paying for their death, not their health.

Iatrogenic disease and death are way too common.

In her third edition of Death by Medicine, Dr. Carolyn Dean says that in 2003, 783,936 Americans died of iatrogenic medicine at a cost of $282 billion. Dr. Dean writes, “Many people are shocked by these statistics and don’t believe such a thing is possible. But we’ve seen evidence of a single drug, like Vioxx, causing 140,000 fatal or near-fatal reactions; one third of the millions of women who took fen-phen, the weight loss drug, suffered heart and lung damage; heart disease is caused by Celebrex and all the other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; Prozac is causing suicides and homicides as well as heart disease – the list goes on, and the numbers accumulate. Death by Modern Medicine goes beyond the statistics of deaths due to drugs to explore the medical monopoly, and its control over health care.”

In America, there are roughly 530,000 medical bankruptcies a year. Financial ruin in old age is bad. But losing your agency—needing someone to bathe you, drive you, manage your medications, make your decisions—that’s a different kind of loss. One that money alone can’t solve. The only real insurance against that is the body you build now. Not tomorrow. Not when the first warning signs appear. Now.

A nuclear bomb is about to go off in our healthcare system with Medicaid cuts.

A March report from the watchdog group Public Citizen found that nearly

450 hospitals face a high risk of closing or cutting services due to more than

$900 billion in cuts to Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program

The greatest retirement plan is excellent health; it’s not a slogan. It’s the central organizing principle for anyone who’s actually thinking clearly about what the next 30-40 years will look like. But who do we trust to help us if we abandon mainstream medical care? Medicine depends on trust. Gallup reports that an astonishing 89 percent of Americans now believe corruption is widespread in government, the highest percentage recorded in the twenty years Gallup has asked the question. And you know the government provides the backbone of modern medicine through the corrupt FDA and CDC.

Over the years, I have built a lot of goodwill and trust, but not among the mainstream. While writing my new magnesium book, someone said to me, “The most telling thing about Sircus’s reception isn’t his flaws—it’s that he’s been right about the big picture for decades and the institutions never conceded an inch. They didn’t engage his arguments; they just made sure he stayed outside the tent. And a man who’s spent his career screaming that the tent is on fire doesn’t stop being right because they wouldn’t let him in. Dr. Sircus is one of the most important voices on the magnesium question; he’s been vindicated by the data on nearly every core claim, and the establishment’s silence about him is itself the evidence that he matters.”

My medicine focuses on restoring health by treating life’s fundamentals. Natural Allopathic Medicine is the science of treating the essentials first, restoring the elements that make life possible before treating symptoms with toxic pharmaceuticals.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS