Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
Oct 19Edited

Who comes up with this sh!t! Saving carbon by not giving patients the CO2 they need? While wars go on ad infinitum, gas is burned with abandon, hemp is made taboo and more and more plastics are being manufactured? We're living in upside down world. How can anyone fall for this carbon is going to kill us fabrication. It's pollution that is going to kill us and dirty energy, bombing, and all the processes of the modern time are going to kill us. Gee if 7 patients had died of measles we can just imagine the hysteria. But if people die of anything that fits the overlords' agenda, it just gets swept under the carpet.

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Matthew Ronson's avatar
Matthew Ronson
Oct 19

The Globalist elite degenerates war against carbon is a war against life.

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