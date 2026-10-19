One reason hospitals are so dangerous is that they leave carbon dioxide out of their protocols, except for a few types of surgery, making their oxygen use not only riskier but less effective. Surgeons pump CO₂ into the abdominal cavity to create working space and improve visibility. This is called CO₂ insufflation or a CO₂ pneumoperitoneum. It is used in procedures involving the gallbladder, colon, reproductive organs, and other abdominal structures.

Carbon dioxide dementia, sadly for patients, has even reached hospitals, and the costs are high. They not only forgot to use Carbogen (95% oxygen, 5% carbon dioxide), but in liberal Scotland, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital was designed to cut energy consumption and carbon emissions. These savings resulted in patient ventilation being cut by more than half. Not a good idea for patients.

NHS guidance calls for six fresh air changes per hour in general wards. Yet the Glasgow hospital, opened in 2015, was designed to deliver just 2.5 air changes per hour in standard single-patient rooms. The stated justification was “energy efficiency.” Fresh air is essential for diluting airborne pathogens, particularly in rooms housing vulnerable patients.

Healthcare ventilation engineer Andrew Poplett, who audited the hospital, told The Times that environmental considerations appeared to have taken priority over clinical requirements. The hospital has since suffered serious, repeated infection outbreaks, with seven patient deaths now under criminal investigation. Hospitals are supposed to save lives, not carbon. They are supposed to use carbon dioxide; they used to, but forgot about it decades ago. Big mistake, a huge one, because carbon dioxide was one of their best medical gases; it’s key to releasing more oxygen into cells.

CO₂ expands the intestine for better visualization. It is absorbed more quickly than room air, often reducing postprocedural abdominal discomfort and bloating. A meta-analysis of 21 randomized trials found less postprocedural pain with CO₂ insufflation.

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