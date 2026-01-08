How Bicarbonate Therapy Supports Oxygen, Immunity and Detoxification

In this private and comprehensive video, Dr. Sircus brings together three pillars of real medicine:
breathing, magnesium, and bicarbonate — the biochemical foundations that control pH, oxygen delivery, detoxification, and cellular energy.
He explains how bicarbonate is not a drug, but a nutritional substance the body produces naturally, made by the stomach, pancreas, and kidneys to keep the blood and tissues alive. As we age — and as we live in a toxic world — this system collapses.
In the free preview, Dr. Sircus explains:
Why bicarbonate and CO₂ are “twin sisters” in the blood
How acid turns bicarbonate into CO₂ instantly
Why bicarbonate actually stimulates stomach acid, not suppresses it
The role of bicarbonate in oxygen delivery and detoxification
Why modern medicine ignores the most basic therapies
📚 Dr. Sircus refers directly to his books, including:
👉 Rich Man’s, Poor Man’s Cancer Treatment
where he explains how bicarbonate neutralizes lactic acid around tumors and reactivates immune killing mechanisms.
👉 Watch the full private video to understand how bicarbonate, breathing, and magnesium work together at the deepest level of human physiology.