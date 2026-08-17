Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jrickley's avatar
Jrickley
9h

They're masking their complicity with "stupid"..they know exactly whats really happening.

Reply
Share
Kim Hayes's avatar
Kim Hayes
10h

Offitt is a parasite, just like all these vax Docs. He has a patent on Rota Teq for rota virus. Something rarely seen in the First World, yet he pushed it through to added to the child vax schedule for unlimited $$$$$

Dr. Paul Offit is a co-inventor of RotaTeq, a rotavirus vaccine licensed to Merck. The patent was owned by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), not Dr. Offit personally, though he shared in a portion of the institutional royalties under standard academic guidelines.Details of the Patent and RoyaltiesInvention: Developed in the 1980s by Dr. Offit, Dr. Fred Clark, and Dr. Stanley Plotkin.Ownership: Assigned to CHOP and The Wistar Institute, which licensed it to Merck in 1992.Payout: In 2008, CHOP sold its worldwide royalty rights for the vaccine for $182 million. CHOP received the vast majority of the funds to fund research, while the co-inventors received a designated share under institutional policy.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture