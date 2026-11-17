Doctors and health officials are pretty stupid. They will not open their mouths or their brains to one of the simplest tests that exist in the world of medicine: pH strips, which are dirt cheap, available everywhere online, and give you an early warning system for the overall condition of your body and your vulnerability to getting cancer or dropping dead prematurely from other conditions. It really could not be simpler. But let’s focus on cancer, its prevention, and its treatment.
Immunosenescence is one of the important biological changes that leave older adults increasingly vulnerable to cancer. Yet immune aging cannot be understood solely through chronological age. The chemical environment surrounding immune cells determines how effectively they function. Research demonstrates that acidic tissue conditions can suppress cytotoxic T-cell activity, disrupt mitochondrial and metabolic pathways, inhibit immune-cell proliferation, and favor immunosuppressive populations.
The decline of T-cells with age—known as immunosenescence—
is a primary driver of the increased risk of cancer in older adults.
These effects are particularly pronounced in the acidic microenvironment surrounding many solid tumors, where malignant cells gain a survival advantage while immune defenses are weakened. Recent investigations into proton-sensing receptors such as GPR65 reveal that tissue acidity can actively direct immune behavior. The emerging picture is that acid-base physiology deserves a far more prominent place in discussions of immune aging, cancer surveillance, and the biological conditions that permit malignancy to progress.
Of course, the reason doctors, medical organizations, and public health officials want to remain dumb on this subject is that the most basic treatment for acid conditions is baking soda, sodium, potassium, and magnesium bicarbonates, and they would not want you taking these natural substances, would they? Bicarbonates are the fastest and really the only way to effect radical changes in pH, the only way to flush out acids from the body, which means toxicity or the process of detoxification. But that is too simple, too cheap, and there is no money in it for doctors or pharmaceutical companies.
Everyone knows, except doctors of course, that all biological life is pH-sensitive, which applies both inside and outside cancer cells. The cells’ surroundings, known as their microenvironment, contribute to how cancer occurs and how it spreads. The interactions between cancer cells and acidic micro- and macroenvironments create a context that promotes tumor growth and protects them from immune attack. Living tissue continually produces acid. Because of cellular respiration (yielding CO2 and lactic acid), most cells are net acid producers; hence, intracellular pH (pHi) tends to fall. This is basic physiology, but most doctors have not taken that course.
Research published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology found that having balanced bicarbonate levels in your body reduces the chances of an early death. The study examined data compiled in the Health, Aging and Body Composition Study for 2,287 participants.
Study author Dr. Kalani Raphael, an associate professor and nephrology and hypertension specialist at the University of Utah, and colleagues investigated pH, carbon dioxide, and bicarbonate in relation to long-term survival. According to the University of Utah, “Critically ill patients with severe acid-base abnormalities have a very low likelihood of surviving their illness.”
Dr. Raphael found that low levels of bicarbonate are linked to an increased risk for premature death by 24 percent. “What we found was that generally healthy older people with low levels of bicarbonate had a higher risk of death,” Raphael said. The study’s findings assist clinicians in better assessing patients’ risk of premature death by analyzing their blood bicarbonate concentrations more closely, something doctors never do, but you can do for pennies in your own home with pH strips.
Our body pH is very important because pH controls the speed of our body’s biochemical reactions. It does this by controlling the speed of enzyme activity and the speed at which electricity moves through our body; the higher (more alkaline) the pH of a substance or solution, the more electrical resistance it has. Therefore, electricity travels more slowly at higher pH. If we say something has an acidic pH, we are saying it is hot and fast. Alkaline pH, on the other hand, is biochemically slow and cool.
How Acidic Conditions Accelerate Immune Aging
(Immunosenescence) and Increase Cancer Vulnerability
An acidic tissue environment suppresses immune defenses, disturbs immune-cell metabolism, and promotes several processes associated with immunosenescence. This is particularly important in older adults, whose immune systems are already experiencing changes in T-cell function, mitochondrial activity, chronic inflammation, and cancer surveillance. The central biological question is whether tissue acidosis merely temporarily inhibits immune cells or actually drives their progression toward cellular senescence.
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I used baking soda from February to September 2021. I had stage 4b Endometrial Cancer type 1. Debulking surgery in November of 2020 resulted in a whole new collection of 2-3cm tumors three months later. I was told there was nothing else to do but go home.
Well, I I did go home and started in February the habit of a rounded teaspoon of baking soda at night before bed. The MRI in April showed no regression -but no growth since I was diagnosed in 6/2019. In June/21, the MRI showed a 50% reduction in pelvic tumor masses. In September of 2021… no evidence of disease.
And myselfoncologist tripped over the truth of baking soda and sailed on without noticing! Not even a little curious about what this compound might be doing for me. Baking soda saved my life, and I have all the labs and imaging to prove it. I'm so grateful.
PS My cancer was super aggressive. Discovered at 7×14x7cm, 90% lymph involvement, high instability, and 146 mutations. That cancer drove at high speed through paclitaxel, carboplatin, keytruda, avastin, and antineoplastin therapy (Stan Burzynski). I was resistant to everything - until baking soda!
KLR, Baking soda has soooo many medical uses, discovered over many, many years. Salt, like water, can be lethal at large enough doses, but BS is generally safe. It's used sometimes for people on dialysis as it helps to lighten the load on the kidneys. Some people have even been able to get off dialysis when they added BS.
And yes, I still use it. I believe that the dramatic alkalizing it achieves helps absolutely every organ system in the body to operate more smoothly. Like changing the oil in your car! 🚗-----