Doctors and health officials are pretty stupid. They will not open their mouths or their brains to one of the simplest tests that exist in the world of medicine: pH strips, which are dirt cheap, available everywhere online, and give you an early warning system for the overall condition of your body and your vulnerability to getting cancer or dropping dead prematurely from other conditions. It really could not be simpler. But let’s focus on cancer, its prevention, and its treatment.

Immunosenescence is one of the important biological changes that leave older adults increasingly vulnerable to cancer. Yet immune aging cannot be understood solely through chronological age. The chemical environment surrounding immune cells determines how effectively they function. Research demonstrates that acidic tissue conditions can suppress cytotoxic T-cell activity, disrupt mitochondrial and metabolic pathways, inhibit immune-cell proliferation, and favor immunosuppressive populations.

The decline of T-cells with age—known as immunosenescence—

is a primary driver of the increased risk of cancer in older adults.

These effects are particularly pronounced in the acidic microenvironment surrounding many solid tumors, where malignant cells gain a survival advantage while immune defenses are weakened. Recent investigations into proton-sensing receptors such as GPR65 reveal that tissue acidity can actively direct immune behavior. The emerging picture is that acid-base physiology deserves a far more prominent place in discussions of immune aging, cancer surveillance, and the biological conditions that permit malignancy to progress.

Of course, the reason doctors, medical organizations, and public health officials want to remain dumb on this subject is that the most basic treatment for acid conditions is baking soda, sodium, potassium, and magnesium bicarbonates, and they would not want you taking these natural substances, would they? Bicarbonates are the fastest and really the only way to effect radical changes in pH, the only way to flush out acids from the body, which means toxicity or the process of detoxification. But that is too simple, too cheap, and there is no money in it for doctors or pharmaceutical companies.

Everyone knows, except doctors of course, that all biological life is pH-sensitive, which applies both inside and outside cancer cells. The cells’ surroundings, known as their microenvironment, contribute to how cancer occurs and how it spreads. The interactions between cancer cells and acidic micro- and macroenvironments create a context that promotes tumor growth and protects them from immune attack. Living tissue continually produces acid. Because of cellular respiration (yielding CO 2 and lactic acid), most cells are net acid producers; hence, intracellular pH (pH i ) tends to fall. This is basic physiology, but most doctors have not taken that course.

Research published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology found that having balanced bicarbonate levels in your body reduces the chances of an early death. The study examined data compiled in the Health, Aging and Body Composition Study for 2,287 participants.

Study author Dr. Kalani Raphael, an associate professor and nephrology and hypertension specialist at the University of Utah, and colleagues investigated pH, carbon dioxide, and bicarbonate in relation to long-term survival. According to the University of Utah, “Critically ill patients with severe acid-base abnormalities have a very low likelihood of surviving their illness.”

Dr. Raphael found that low levels of bicarbonate are linked to an increased risk for premature death by 24 percent. “What we found was that generally healthy older people with low levels of bicarbonate had a higher risk of death,” Raphael said. The study’s findings assist clinicians in better assessing patients’ risk of premature death by analyzing their blood bicarbonate concentrations more closely, something doctors never do, but you can do for pennies in your own home with pH strips.

Our body pH is very important because pH controls the speed of our body’s biochemical reactions. It does this by controlling the speed of enzyme activity and the speed at which electricity moves through our body; the higher (more alkaline) the pH of a substance or solution, the more electrical resistance it has. Therefore, electricity travels more slowly at higher pH. If we say something has an acidic pH, we are saying it is hot and fast. Alkaline pH, on the other hand, is biochemically slow and cool.

How Acidic Conditions Accelerate Immune Aging

(Immunosenescence) and Increase Cancer Vulnerability

An acidic tissue environment suppresses immune defenses, disturbs immune-cell metabolism, and promotes several processes associated with immunosenescence. This is particularly important in older adults, whose immune systems are already experiencing changes in T-cell function, mitochondrial activity, chronic inflammation, and cancer surveillance. The central biological question is whether tissue acidosis merely temporarily inhibits immune cells or actually drives their progression toward cellular senescence.

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