Mercury is one of the most concerning heavy metals in our environment. It can be found in contaminated air, water, food, and certain products, raising important questions about long-term exposure and the body’s ability to protect itself.

In this video, Dr. Sircus explores the relationship between mercury, selenium, and glutathione, explaining why he considers selenium an essential mineral in a world increasingly exposed to environmental contaminants.

He also challenges the FDA and CDC over their historical policies concerning mercury-containing dental amalgams and thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative previously used more widely in vaccines.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

• Why mercury exposure remains an environmental health concern

• Dental amalgam fillings and their mercury content

• The history of thimerosal in vaccines

• How industrial pollution contributes to mercury contamination

• The relationship between selenium and mercury

• Why selenium is important for antioxidant defenses

• The role of glutathione in protecting cells from oxidative damage

• How selenoproteins contribute to normal cellular function

• Why he favors lipid-based selenium formulations

• His personal experience researching and using selenium

The Selenium–Mercury Connection

One of the most interesting subjects in this discussion is selenium’s chemical relationship with mercury.

Dr. Sircus explains that selenium can bind to mercury and discusses why this interaction has attracted scientific interest, particularly in relation to seafood and environmental exposure.

He also highlights the importance of selenoproteins and glutathione-related antioxidant systems, which help the body manage oxidative stress.

However, selenium’s ability to interact with mercury does not mean supplementation has been proven to remove mercury from the body or make contaminated food safe.

Why Selenium Deserves More Attention

For Dr. Sircus, selenium is more than another nutritional supplement.

He considers it a fundamental mineral for maintaining the body’s protective systems, particularly when environmental exposures place additional demands on cellular health.

The video also examines his preferred lipid-based selenium formulation and why he believes the form of a mineral matters.

Mercury exposure, selenium status, and antioxidant protection are interconnected subjects that deserve greater attention in modern medicine.

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