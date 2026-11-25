There is a lot of disagreement about climate: whether it really is getting warmer or whether we are about to enter a period of global cooling. But there is no disagreement about body temperature, its mathematical connection to immune strength, or the fact that compromised immunity invites cancer and other diseases.

Something extraordinary is happening to human physiology, and medicine has barely begun to comprehend its implications. Human beings are getting colder, and it is not just because people cannot afford to keep their houses warm. The average body temperature that generations of physicians learned to recognize as normal—98.6°F, or 37°C—has been declining.

What was once considered the natural operating temperature of the human body is no longer the average recorded in modern populations. New research suggests that this cooling may have profound implications for metabolic health, immune function, and our vulnerability to chronic disease. Yet physicians continue measuring temperature primarily to detect fever while paying remarkably little attention to what persistently low body temperature might be telling them. It is just one more fundamental aspect of physiology that doctors ignore like magnesium deficiencies.

In October 2026, the Independent Medical Alliance published an important discussion of research by Matthew Cormier, titled The Global Decline of Human Body Temperature: Evidence for a Metabolic and Immunological Crisis. Reviewing 48 published studies, Cormier raises a question that I have been asking for more than a decade: What if declining body temperature is not simply a harmless consequence of modern living but a sign that something fundamental is changing in the human body’s ability to produce energy and defend itself against disease? It is an important question, one would think, with both chronic and acute diseases going off the charts.

This is not speculation about whether the temperature decline exists. A major Stanford University investigation published in eLife in 2020 analyzed more than 677,000 temperature measurements extending from the nineteenth century into the modern era. The investigators found a persistent decline averaging approximately 0.03°C per birth decade. The familiar historical benchmark of 98.6°F has gradually given way to population averages closer to 97.7°F, or 36.5°C. The difference may appear small on a thermometer, but biology operates through finely regulated chemical reactions, enzyme systems, and temperature-sensitive cellular processes. A small sustained change in the conditions under which these processes operate deserves attention.

Even more remarkable were findings from the Indigenous Tsimane population of Bolivia. Researchers examining nearly 18,000 temperature measurements recorded a decline of approximately 0.5°C between 2002 and 2018. A change comparable in magnitude to that observed over more than a century in the United States occurred within just sixteen years. That finding challenges the assumption that falling temperature is merely a relic of nineteenth-century industrialization. Something about changing environments, lifestyles, infections, metabolism, or other physiological influences may be altering human thermoregulation within a single generation.

Body temperature is not merely a number. It reflects the body’s ability to produce, distribute, and regulate heat while sustaining the chemical reactions necessary for life. Every moment, our cells consume energy. Mitochondria transform nutrients into usable chemical energy, while metabolic reactions release heat. Muscle activity, organ metabolism, circulation, and thermoregulatory mechanisms help maintain a stable internal environment. Our ability to stay warm is therefore inseparable from the machinery of cellular metabolism.

Thyroid and Metabolism

This brings us to one of the most important neglected questions in medicine: What happens to body temperature when the thyroid gland can no longer adequately support the body’s metabolic demands? The thyroid is central to human thermoregulation. Thyroid hormones influence resting energy expenditure, mitochondrial activity, oxygen consumption, cardiovascular function, and heat production.

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