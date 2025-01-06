The self-destructing field of medicine is driven by arrogance, elitism, and pharmaceutical madness. When a group of people believes that they represent the totality of the “greater good” and that their ideas should never be questioned or challenged because to do so is akin to heresy, it is what we call zealotry. We are all familiar with the various efforts underway to govern what we can say, think, and share online. The result is not just a suppression of speech but a suppression of knowledge – a deliberate narrowing of our horizons. However, the public is increasingly frustrated with the arrogance of doctors and the not-so-hidden violence of the medical-industrial complex.

Medicine is ruled by a sort of atheist theocracy rooted in a claim to have sole possession of what is true or false between right and wrong. However, things are getting so bad in medicine that many question the whole system’s validity. Trust is not found easily. Patients naively believe they’re taking medication as directed, only to discover debilitating side effects that erode or destroy their quality of life.

There are many nasty areas of medicine, but genetic vaccines win the prize as the worst idea medicine has ever had. But not far behind are the nasty drugs doctors’ dish out like cotton candy for emotional, mental, and spiritual disturbances. I hope you have noticed the press never mentions the pharmaceuticals mass killers are on when they pull the trigger. The Western Press is nothing but propaganda, and they keep cheering death and destruction through all means possible. But nowhere is this more evident than with pharmaceuticals and their serious side effects, including death and, in the case of mass shootings, mass murder.

These kinds of murders are commonplace. Just in the last few weeks, we read:

Towson-area mass shooting: 10 people wounded

Police believe a Utah father killed his wife, 3 kids and wounded 17-year-old son

Shooting at infamous Myrtle Beach area bar kills one, wounds another.

Man (pictured above) charged with mass shooting at Illinois parade.

On Friday, a gunman walked into a warehouse, killed two employees, and fled.

Twenty-seven drug regulatory agency warnings cite psychiatric drug side effects of mania, psychosis, violence, and homicidal ideation; 1,531 cases of psychiatric drug-induced homicide/homicidal ideation have been reported to the US FDA; 65 high-profile cases of mass shootings/murder have been committed by individuals under the influence of these drugs, (and the numbers have been increasing dramatically) yet there has never been a federal investigation into the link between seemingly senseless acts of violence and the use of mind-altering psychotropic drugs.

Dr. Leonard Sax, who is both a physician and a psychologist, says in the New York Times, “The next time you hear a doctor say, with regard to prescribing stimulant medications, “let’s try it and see whether it helps,” I suggest that you run – do not walk – to the nearest exit.”

According to a data set of U.S. mass shootings from 1982-2012 prepared by Mother Jones magazine, of 62 mass shootings carried out by 64 shooters, the majority of the shooters (41) were noted to have signs of possible mental illness — the precise kinds of mental diseases that psychotropic medications are prescribed for.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS