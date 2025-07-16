You know, they tried to warn us of a brutal summer since they are all wrapped up in driving the global warming scam, which is a carbon dioxide scam, turning the most necessary gas on earth into a doomsday substance. It must be very troubling to the experts to see snow and record cold this summer. What is happening on the ground, as you will see in this essay, makes liars out of the press and the government; climatologists based their theories on models and guesses. Its key figures have been biased by religious faith, wishful thinking, ideology, and a desire for recognition and money.

Heavy snow is continuing to pound the Aussie Alps, with no sign of a

slowdown. “It’s shaping up to be a really snowy July,” said

Emily Smith. “We’ve got snow in the forecast for 9 out of the next 10 days.

Our planet is speeding toward a dangerous temperature milestone, and dozens of climate scientists warn we could surpass it before the end of this decade. A group of more than 60 leading scientists warns that if the Earth continues its current levels of pollution and carbon pollution, average global temperatures in the next three years will likely surpass 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit over preindustrial levels, the BBC reported.

Yet, overwhelming these 60 scientists, almost 2,000 of the world’s leading climate scientists and professionals in over 30 countries, have signed a declaration that there is no CO2-induced climate emergency. These signatories have refuted the United Nations’ claims in relation to man-made C02-induced climate change. Yet there is no denying the violent climate, but what is causing it is in doubt. But they lie, and they never stop lying about man-made global warming and how hot it is supposed to be right now.

Polar Cold Slams Northern Rockies

An unseasonable Arctic air mass is currently gripping the northern Rockies, plunging temperatures across Montana, Wyoming, and the western Dakotas to levels more typical of mid-winter than mid-July. Latest anomaly maps reveal stark deviations from the norm — as much as 41°F below average — with some regions in central Montana barely climbing out of the 40s Fahrenheit during the day.

Yukon Swings from Heat to Snow

After approaching 30C (86F), parts of the Yukon are now bracing for snow and sub-zero wind chills. Old Crow hit 29.7C (85.5F) on Sunday. By Tuesday night, the same region faced freezing temperatures, icy winds, and snow. Temperatures crashed to 0C (32F), with wind chills as low as -10C (14F).

California’s Coldest Early Summer on Record

The Bay Area and much of Northern California have just endured what may be their coldest early summer on record. Over the past 30 days, the region has been locked in a pattern of persistent cold. San Francisco has only hit 21C (70F) once since June 1.

Rare summer snow has blanketed the highlands of northeastern Turkey.

Elevations above 2,000 meters (6,500 feet)—including Anzer, Ovit, Samistal, Kavron, and mountain villages like Çamlıhemşin, Hemşin, and İkizdere—received as much as 20 cm (8 inches) of fresh snow. One 65-year-old journalist in Rize said this was the first July snowfall he had seen in his lifetime. Roads to pasturelands were cut off. Tourists expecting lush alpine meadows found themselves filming snow-covered landscapes instead.

Greenland Ice Sheet Gaining Mass in July. On Sunday, July 6, Greenland recorded a surface

mass balance (SMB) gain, according to Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) data.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS