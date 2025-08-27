Ukraine and its president have crossed a line. By attacking a nuclear power station inside Russian territory, they have attacked not only Russia but the entire world. A strike on such a facility risks unleashing a catastrophic nuclear meltdown, threatening millions of lives across borders. Any sane political leadership would condemn this act immediately. Instead, Western governments continue funneling money and weapons into the hands of Kyiv’s delusional leadership. If the world had any sense, Ukraine would be cut off entirely—politically, militarily, and financially—for endangering all of humanity with such recklessness.

The incidents occurred on Ukraine’s Independence Day, commemorating its 1991 separation from the Soviet Union. From Kyiv’s Independence Square, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a video address boasting of “strength” and a “just peace.” Yet his actions expose the opposite: a leader who has dragged his people into endless war, gambling with nuclear fire.

Fortunately, the fire sparked at the Kursk-region nuclear plant was quickly extinguished. But the symbolism is clear: Zelenskyy is willing to risk a nuclear disaster to provoke Russia into escalation, hoping NATO will intervene more directly. This is the most dangerous game a modern leader could play.

Delusions of Peace and American Complicity

Zelenskyy speaks of peace while demanding total control of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea—territories Russia will never willingly surrender. That means only war, and Ukraine cannot fight it alone. It depends entirely on Western money and weapons. Reports now suggest Washington is transferring thousands of Extended Range Attack Munitions (ERAM) to Ukraine, giving Kyiv longer-range strike capabilities. Why would anyone want to “breathe more life” into this conflict, risking nuclear confrontation?

The Nazi Question

Ukraine also carries a shadow it cannot escape: its Nazi legacy. There is no denying that neo-Nazi formations exist within Ukraine’s armed forces. Nor can one deny that, before Russia’s intervention three years ago, Kyiv discriminated against Russian speakers, even trying to ban the Russian language from schools. That is precisely the kind of policy that echoes the darkest chapters of history.

Crimea saw this clearly and voted overwhelmingly to reunite with Russia. Russians remember well what Nazism brought—27 million lives lost in World War II. Ukraine’s history during that period is steeped in collaboration. From the Babi Yar massacre to the SS Division Galicia, Ukrainian auxiliaries assisted the Nazis in carrying out some of history’s worst atrocities. These facts are neither forgotten nor erased.

The Western Charade

Yet Western leaders continue to celebrate Zelenskyy. European and American politicians treat him like a hero. But is this really the man to lead the world toward peace? Videos of Zelenskyy performing obscene comedy routines—such as playing the piano with his penis—make a mockery of leadership. And yet this is the man the West props up as a statesman.

It is no exaggeration to say he has sacrificed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians while courting global destruction. The absurdity of the West’s unwavering support borders on insanity.

