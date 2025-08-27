Dr.Sircus

Zelenskyy is largely a creation of western Europe and the U.S. meddling, which came to a boiling point in the 2014 Maidan revolution. This unleashed right wing, Nazi-infiltrated forces that sought to persecute, attack and murder ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine. These historical facts are often ignored by those who are informed by the propaganda of mainstream media and the anti-Russian nations of the West. It should be clear that Russia wants Nato out of the region and has a legitimate right to protect its borders from its enemies(the U.S. and most of Europe). Those who are informed understand that in this conflict, Russia is prevailing and due to attrition, the Ukrainian armed forces can no longer bolster its compliment of battle-ready troops(even by kidnapping unwilling men off the streets of Ukraine). Zelenskyy has to go!

One would never know from this column that Russia has attacked and took control over a major Ukrainian nuclear power plant in 2022, one would never know that Putin started the first major war in Europe since World War II by invading a sovereign country, one would never know that Putin’s war has led to the death of hundreds and thousands of innocent men and women in both countries, one would never know that Putin has kidnapped thousands of Ukrainian children and taken them to Russia. And on and on and on.

I don’t know how any person in a healing profession whose first rule is doing no harm could support a brutal dictator like Putin whose actions have caused misery and suffering for tens of millions of people .

When you have to attack the president of Ukraine for a comedy routine in his previous role that shows how desperate you are in trying to come up with any absurd rationalization for the slaughter that Putin has inflicted upon Europe

