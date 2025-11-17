In this essay, we reveal a new approach to treating cancer, diabetes, and heart disease (in fact, all diseases) that fits like a glove into my Natural Allopathic approach to medicine. Specifically, we are going to talk about reducing blood sugar levels, reducing insulin resistance, and even absolute insulin levels by combining magnesium with PPC to restore cell wall integrity and function. PPC is polyenylphosphatidylcholine, an essential material in cell walls and even mitochondrial membranes. (See below.)

Every chronic disease in modern life—from heart failure to Alzheimer’s to cancer—can be traced back to one central storm: insulin resistance. It’s not just about blood sugar; it’s about cellular congestion, metabolic suffocation, and the slow corrosion of energy itself.

The most significant threat to global health in the 21st century is insulin resistance, which is the key factor in the development of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, neurodegenerative disease, obesity, and cancers. Understanding the molecular basis for insulin resistance leads to specific therapies, which we will reveal here.

Insulin resistance is not just a metabolic disorder — it is

a growth-fueling metabolic environment that cancer loves.

Insulin is not a mere “sugar hormone.” It’s the master signal of growth, storage, and survival. When we eat constantly, face chronic stress, and live in a state of perpetual inflammation, insulin floods the bloodstream. Cells, exhausted by the noise, stop listening. That deafness—insulin resistance forces the body to shout louder with more insulin, more stress chemistry, more degeneration.

Cancer Cells Prefer Sugar — and Insulin Resistance Floods Them With It

High insulin and its twin, IGF-1, activate growth pathways (mTOR, RAS, MAPK) that turn normal metabolism into malignant instruction. They silence apoptosis—the mechanism that tells damaged cells to die—and suppress autophagy, the body’s housekeeping process that clears away precancerous debris—the result: a perfect environment for cancerous growth.

Chronically High Insulin Acts Like Miracle-Gro for Tumors.

Cancer interprets insulin as “grow faster.”

Insulin resistance increases glucose availability.

Insulin can’t move glucose into resistant cell walls, so

glucose piles up in the blood, meaning cancer gets a buffet.

Cancer, biologically speaking, is an adaptation to metabolic chaos. It flourishes in high blood sugar levels. Tumors overexpress insulin receptors and devour glucose with primitive hunger. Every pastry, every soda, every moment of stress feeds the beast. Elevated insulin doesn’t just fuel cancer; it instructs it.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS