L-arginine is a semi-essential amino acid that serves as a precursor to nitric oxide (NO), which supports blood flow, cardiovascular health, and other physiological processes. Recent research highlights its potential.

Cardiovascular Health : A 2025 study (China, 1,062 participants) showed 10,800 FU/day of L-arginine reduced carotid artery plaque by 36% over 12 months, with significant lipid improvements (triglycerides down 15.3%, LDL down 18.1%). This ties to your interest in natural cardiovascular solutions.

Exercise Performance : A 2020 meta-analysis found 0.15 g/kg (10-11 g) taken 60-90 minutes pre-exercise improved aerobic and anaerobic performance.

Pregnancy and Hypertension : Evidence suggests L-arginine may reduce gestational hypertension, though more data is needed.

Oxidative Stress: Its role in NO production can mitigate ROS, countering drug-induced oxidative damage

On December 15, 1991, the LA Times published an extensive exposé about Jimmy Keller, a man dedicated to healing and experimental medicine. The government believed he was a con man, kidnapped him in Mexico, convicted him of fraud, and put him in jail. Interestingly and importantly, the 1999 Nobel Prize research revealed him to be a medical genius. Almost all our understanding of Arginine, a simple amino acid, comes from the years following Keller’s conviction.

1999 Nobel Prize Connection

Nobel Award: The 1998 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (announced 1999) went to Robert Furchgott, Louis Ignarro, and Ferid Murad for discovering nitric oxide (NO) as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system, with L-arginine as its precursor. This revolutionized cardiovascular and cancer research, validating NO’s role in vasodilation and immune response—areas Keller explored.

L-arginine is the common substrate for two enzymes, arginase and nitric oxide synthase (NOS). As a precursor to nitric oxide, it is a key component of endothelial-derived relaxing factor. The endothelium is the inner lining of blood vessels, and arginine supplements help increase the production of nitric oxide, which in turn helps relax and dilate blood vessels. The body needs higher levels of Arginine when it is under conditions of stress, illness, malnutrition, or injury.

Dr. Joe Prendergast, a longtime expert on the power of L-arginine, says, “Arginine uses the two natural pathways into the brain to promote anti-aging properties, sports performance, and boost the immune system. Because L-arginine promotes healthy blood flow, it can also benefit human sexuality.” Arginine helps overcome cardiovascular issues and should be part of a protocol that reverses atherosclerosis. Dr. Prendergast is proud to say that all his patients during his years of practice have managed not to succumb to any strokes, heart attacks, or even diabetes.

Dr. Joe Prendergast, a board-certified endocrinologist and founder of the Endocrine Metabolic Medical Center in Palo Alto, was a pioneer in exploring L-arginine’s therapeutic potential, particularly for cardiovascular health, diabetes, and other conditions. His work began in 1991 after learning about L-arginine from Victor J. Dzau, MD, and John Cooke, MD, at Stanford University, where he was introduced to its role in nitric oxide (NO) production.

Magnesium L-Arginine Topical Cream New to my Protocol

There is a deep science that follows the path of Arginine, which you will see below. However, I want to highlight this amazing topical cream that gives you not only a good quantity of Arginine, but also magnesium, making it a suitable replacement for magnesium oil, which can get quite messy, and should be high on the list of those treating atherosclerosis and other heart diseases. Having a topical Arginine is what inspired me to re-examine this natural, unpatented medicine and refit it as a principal agent for cardiovascular disease treatment. That inspiration also led me to run out and purchase oral supplements so I can take my dosage levels to the moon.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS