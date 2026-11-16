Iodine & Chlorine Dioxide (CDS)

Dr. Sircus challenges conventional medicine’s approach to infectious diseases and explains why iodine and chlorine dioxide remain central to his medical philosophy.

Antibiotic resistance is a growing concern, and debates surrounding vaccines and infectious disease treatments continue to shape modern medicine.

For Dr. Sircus, these questions lead back to two substances he has studied and written about for years: iodine and chlorine dioxide (CDS).

In this video, he challenges the medical establishment’s approach to infection prevention and treatment, arguing that these substances deserve greater attention because of their antimicrobial properties.

He also explains why his position on chlorine dioxide changed dramatically after his personal experience during the COVID era.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

Why antibiotic resistance has become a major concern

The antimicrobial properties of iodine and chlorine dioxide

Why iodine has long been used as an antiseptic in hospitals

His criticism of conventional approaches to vaccines and antibiotics

Why he originally opposed chlorine dioxide

The experience during COVID that changed his perspective on CDS

Why he distinguishes CDS from MMS

Why iodine remains essential for thyroid function and metabolism

The relationship between iodine deficiency and the thyroid, breasts, ovaries, and prostate

Why he believes these substances deserve more attention in discussions about infectious disease

For Dr. Sircus, the central question is whether modern medicine has overlooked important substances while focusing heavily on pharmaceutical solutions.

📚 Books Referenced by Dr. Sircus

Dr. Sircus explicitly references three books:

Iodine

He recalls writing his book on iodine approximately 15 years ago, during the period when he publicly opposed chlorine dioxide.

👉 Explore Iodine to learn more about Dr. Sircus’ work on this essential mineral.

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