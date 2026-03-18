Iodine Dosage: How to Start and How Much to Take

Iodine is one of the most misunderstood — and most powerful — elements in natural medicine.

In this video, Dr. Sircus breaks down exactly how to start iodine safely, how much to take, and why most people are severely deficient without knowing it.

Drawing from both his own experience and the clinical work of Dr. David Brownstein, he explains why iodine deficiency is widespread — and why proper dosing matters.

In this video, Dr. Sircus explains:

Why 96% of patients tested were iodine deficient

Why Lugol’s 5% remains the most versatile form

How to start with just one drop and increase gradually

Why starting too high can trigger detox reactions (flu-like symptoms)

How iodine helps eliminate viruses, bacteria, and fungi

Why certain organs (thyroid, breasts, ovaries, prostate) need more iodine

How to use iodine topically on the skin and breasts

A simple absorption test to check deficiency at home

👉 The key principle:

Start slow. Build gradually. Let the body adapt.

📚 Dr. Sircus explicitly references his book on iodine:

👉 Iodine: Bringing Back the Universal Medicine

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/iodine/

This book explores iodine’s role in detoxification, immune defense, hormone balance, and cancer prevention.