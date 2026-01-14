Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Sircus's avatar
Dr. Sircus
2d

Both ways are good together for sure paint your breasts but for dosages you would need to do a consultation because I would need your medical info.

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Strong piece on the magnesium-thyroid spiral. The connection between iodine insufficiency and insulin receptor responsiveness clarifies alot about why metabolic dysfunction shows up before glucose numbers spike. Been seeing this pattern in family members who got diagnosed pre-diabetic but had textbook hypothyroid symptoms for years first, like the body's just slowly downshifting befor the crisis hits.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture