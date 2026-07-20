Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Mimi Blue's avatar
Mimi Blue
16h

My late grandmother was a healer and told me in 2003 before she died to make sure I take iodine. 23 years later I started taking 1 drop of Lugol’s 5% iodine due to severe endocrine issues and premenopausal systems doctors could not help me solve. Three weeks later I feel like a complete different person. My can feel my body healing. My period was amazing 3 days without a 12 day mess. My hair is falling less. My nails are growing. My gut is healing. I’m now on 2 drops and looking forward to this healing journey!

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David's avatar
David
14h

Everyone has a Iodine, boron, magnesium, and copper deficiency. They are brought on by pharmaceuticals, glyphosate and processed foods. Garbage garbage and more garbage.

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