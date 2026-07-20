The medical establishment’s blind spot on iodine isn’t just negligence — it’s a full-scale abandonment of one of the most versatile, safe, and effective therapeutic agents ever known to medicine. And the consequences are measured in millions of preventable cancers, immune dysfunctions, and deaths.

Dr. David Brownstein, practicing just outside Detroit, has tested over 7,000 patients and found that 97 percent of them are iodine-deficient. That’s not a fringe finding from a quack — that’s a clinician systematically documenting what the CDC itself acknowledges as one of the four major deficiency diseases in the world. The World Health Organization estimates that 2 billion people are iodine-deficient, and the amount they add to salt is pathetically low.

When was the last time your doctor tested your iodine levels? Probably never. Actually, if a doctor knew how to think, which they don’t, just like magnesium deficiencies, one can more than easily assume one has a deficiency without the help of a doctor. Taking iodine is safer than taking aspirin or any other pharmaceutical drug.

The numbers tell a brutal story. U.S. dietary iodine intake has dropped by roughly 50 percent since the 1970s — the same period during which breast cancer rates, thyroid disorders, and autoimmune diseases have exploded. The Japanese, consuming an average of 13.8 mg of elemental iodine daily (compared to the average American’s 425 micrograms), enjoy dramatically lower rates of breast, prostate, and thyroid cancers. That’s not a coincidence. That’s a signal being deliberately ignored by a medical system that prides itself on being stupid.

Iodine was once a staple of medical practice — Nobel Laureate Albert Szent-Györgyi, who discovered Vitamin C, remarked: “When I was a medical student, iodine was a universal medicine. Nobody knew what it did, but it did something and did something good.” That knowledge was systematically stripped from medical education as pharmaceutical interventions replaced nutritional ones.

Lugol’s solution has been around for nearly 200 years. It costs pennies per dose. You can’t patent it. No drug rep is taking an oncologist to a steak dinner to push iodine. The entire cancer industry — from diagnostics to chemotherapy to immunotherapy — represents hundreds of billions in annual revenue. Iodine threatens that revenue stream by offering a preventive and therapeutic approach that costs almost nothing.

Dr. Brownstein nails important points: fluoride in the water supply, bromide in baked goods, flame retardants, and vegetable oils competitively displace iodine from the body. These toxic halides occupy the receptor sites where iodine belongs. The same institutions that fluoridate your water and approve brominated food additives also deny there’s an iodine crisis.

According to Dr. Stephen A. Hoption Cann, Department of Health Care and Epidemiology, University of British Columbia, “Iodine deficiency can have deleterious effects on the cardiovascular system, and correspondingly, a higher iodine intake may benefit cardiovascular function.”

Every cell in the body relies on a baseline level of thyroid activity to determine how much energy to produce, how quickly to burn fuel, and how efficiently to clear metabolic waste. Without adequate iodine, thyroid hormones cannot be synthesized or activated, and the whole metabolic orchestra begins to play off-key.

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