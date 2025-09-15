Iodine: The Forgotten Mineral That Saves Lives

After magnesium and bicarbonate, iodine is one of the most essential minerals for human health — yet it is almost entirely ignored by modern medicine.

In this powerful video, Dr. Sircus exposes the epidemic of iodine deficiency and why it leaves people vulnerable to thyroid disease, breast and ovarian cancer, prostate issues, toxicity, and even radioactive fallout.

What you'll discover:

Why 96% of people tested are iodine deficient

How iodine protects the thyroid, breasts, ovaries, and prostate

Why it is radio-protective and essential after nuclear exposure

The difference between nascent iodine and Lugol’s iodine

How iodine was once used to treat infections before antibiotics

Personal testimony of iodine use for skin cancer and wound healing

Iodine is one of the simplest, cheapest, and most powerful remedies you can keep at home.

