Iodine: The Forgotten Mineral That Controls Your Metabolism

In this private talk, Dr. Sircus brings back the spotlight to iodine, one of the most important and neglected minerals in modern medicine.

He shares the findings of Dr. David Brownstein, who tested over 7,000 patients and found that 96.4% were iodine deficient — a silent epidemic caused by fluoride, bromide, and radioactive exposure.

In this free 1:57-minute preview, Dr. Sircus explains:

Why iodine is essential for metabolism and hormone production

How the thyroid, breasts, ovaries, and prostate depend on it

Why iodized salt offers no real protection

The dangers of fluoride, bromide, and radioactive iodine

How to safely start iodine supplementation without detox symptoms

📚 Learn more in Dr. Sircus’ book:

👉 Iodine – Bringing Back the Universal Medicine (Botão)

Iodine E-Book

A complete guide to restoring thyroid health, metabolism, and cancer resistance through iodine therapy.

👉 To unlock the full video and access exclusive protocols, become a paid subscriber and discover Dr. Sircus’ exact iodine dosage method and detox strategy.