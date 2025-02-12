Well, the answer to that question depends on who you ask. It also depends on how you ask the question. Is it a powerful safe medicine for water treatment? The answer is an unqualified yes as any water treatment expert will tell you. It is much safer and easier to use than treating public water than chlorine.

Is it legal? Again, that depends on how it is used and where. In Bolivia, it is perfectly legal to treat COVID with it. Going camping, it is perfectly legal to use it to purify your water. Tell your oncologist or any mainstream doctor you are treating your disease with it, and you are likely to be shot by an FDA Swatt team. But dentists use it legally to treat conditions in the mouth and it is the perfect medicine for gingivitis and periodontitis. But probably they will cover themselves and just say they are treating bad breath, which is not recognized by anyone as a disease.

Only ignorant health officials or newspapers will say that chlorine dioxide is chlorine. Unfortunately, many stupid people and organizations will try to steer you away from chlorine dioxide by calling it bleach, which is what chlorine is.

To his great credit, Dr. Pierre Korry writes that chlorine dioxide is a “highly effective treatment for COVID-19, but it also works against a diverse and likely complete array of pathogenic organisms.” He wrote a three-part series. Read parts one, two, and three. You can also go to my site and read all my essays on chlorine dioxide. Kory said, “Although it would be illegal for me or anyone to treat Covid with it, a law was passed in Bolivia in early Covid (over the strenuous objections of the regulatory health agencies) which allowed for the widespread manufacture and distribution of chlorine dioxide to be taken by oral ingestion by the military and universities there. Millions of Bolivians thus were treated with oral ingested chlorine dioxide for COVID-19. This effort, I believe, is the reason Bolivia’s outcomes in Covid were the best in South America.”

Exactly three years ago I wrote, “I can start by saying that I have been wrong about this simple, commonly used oxidant. However, I am excited about being wrong because now I can be right. I wrote against the use of MMS (chlorine dioxide in chemical form) about ten years ago because I was writing a book about iodine, which has many anti-viral, antibacterial, and even anti-fungal effects as chlorine dioxide does. My bias was that the body needs iodine, whereas chlorine dioxide was a foreign element – it would have some toxicity, but it turns out it would be safer than aspirin.” Now I only use the CDS form, which is chlorine dioxide gas dissolved in water.

I use it every day much like a dentist would use it. This means I spray or gulp into my mouth for it to absorb sublingually (read about this below). I wrote a book about integrating chlorine dioxide into a full natural protocol, however, many people are so obsessed with its use that they use it as a standalone cure for everything. One patient wrote, “I struggle to reach the full protocol amount without feeling strange, so I’ve been taking half the dose.” Proponents of chlorine dioxide suggest dosing 8 to 10 times a day, which is often too much if used over a long time.

Recently I received this message:

I am a Naturopath. I have a university degree in nutrition. I have used chlorine dioxide extensively with my patients for years. Here in Spain, I used it from 2013 to 2020. It made me seriously and irreversibly ill. I have patients who have improved from their illnesses but also others who have gotten worse. Friends of mine have died from abusing CDS (chlorine dioxide). It generates brutal oxidative stress, especially through enemas, which are very fashionable. It oxidizes toxins and metals, mobilizing them and often causing a brutal collapse. It is a very promising therapy, and although it makes me sick for life, I continue to defend it. Of course, you must be very careful, control the dose, and be cautious with people who are already intoxicated. It is not harmless, far from it. Only the cases of cure appear with chlorine dioxide, but the people who have been sick for life do not appear. The same thing happens with ivermectin; it seems like a promising therapy, but it has become fashionable, and everyone seems to go crazy. For me, veterinary ivermectin causes blurred vision and tunnel vision when I take 30 mg or more. I continue to investigate very carefully.

