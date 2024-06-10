Did you ever read he or she died of sugar?

Or died from magnesium deficiency?

Many foods contain added or natural sugars, sometimes a little bit, other times more than our bodies were designed to handle. While added and natural sugars break down into glucose during digestion, we digest them differently, primarily because of their nutrient composition.

“Natural sugars are found naturally in food, such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy, and typically are bound in a matrix of beneficial nutrients including fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Because of this, these sugars are generally digested more slowly and have less impact on blood sugar levels,” says Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDCES, a New Jersey-based dietitian, certified diabetes educator, and author of 2 Day Diabetes Diet.

Read Article