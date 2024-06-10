Did you ever read he or she died of sugar?
Or died from magnesium deficiency?
Many foods contain added or natural sugars, sometimes a little bit, other times more than our bodies were designed to handle. While added and natural sugars break down into glucose during digestion, we digest them differently, primarily because of their nutrient composition.
“Natural sugars are found naturally in food, such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy, and typically are bound in a matrix of beneficial nutrients including fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Because of this, these sugars are generally digested more slowly and have less impact on blood sugar levels,” says Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDCES, a New Jersey-based dietitian, certified diabetes educator, and author of 2 Day Diabetes Diet.
i am not a subscribed reader of your articles, hence couldn't read your entire article. But i would like to share my thoughts on the topic :
The concept that sugar is a "poison" is a controversial topic in nutrition and health discussions.
While there is evidence suggesting that excessive sugar consumption can lead to various health issues, such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease, the term "poison" is a strong and perhaps hyperbolic way to describe sugar.
Some experts argue that sugar, particularly fructose, can have negative health effects when consumed in excess.
For example, high fructose consumption has been linked to increased fat production, especially in the liver, and raised levels of circulating triglycerides, which are a risk factor for clogged arteries and cardiovascular disease.
However, these concerns are primarily based on studies where participants consumed huge amounts of fructose or diets where the vast majority of sugars were fructose.
On the other hand, many scientists believe that sugar alone doesn’t cause obesity or other health problems, but that it often is part of a diet with too high of a calorie intake in general.
Sugar is a carbohydrate, and while excessive consumption can lead to health issues, it is not inherently toxic in the same way that actual poisons are.
While it's important to moderate sugar intake as part of a balanced diet, labeling sugar as a "poison" may oversimplify the complex relationship between sugar consumption & health...