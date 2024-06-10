Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
Jun 10

I tried reading your article today about sugar. I could not login. I received he following notice:

Secure Connection Failed

An error occurred during a connection to link.sbstck.com. SSL received a record that exceeded the maximum permissible length.

Error code: SSL_ERROR_RX_RECORD_TOO_LONG

The page you are trying to view cannot be shown because the authenticity of the received data could not be verified.

Please contact the website owners to inform them of this problem.

Do you know what the problem is?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Sircus
DrSDRK's avatar
DrSDRK
Jun 10

i am not a subscribed reader of your articles, hence couldn't read your entire article. But i would like to share my thoughts on the topic :

The concept that sugar is a "poison" is a controversial topic in nutrition and health discussions.

While there is evidence suggesting that excessive sugar consumption can lead to various health issues, such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease, the term "poison" is a strong and perhaps hyperbolic way to describe sugar.

Some experts argue that sugar, particularly fructose, can have negative health effects when consumed in excess.

For example, high fructose consumption has been linked to increased fat production, especially in the liver, and raised levels of circulating triglycerides, which are a risk factor for clogged arteries and cardiovascular disease.

However, these concerns are primarily based on studies where participants consumed huge amounts of fructose or diets where the vast majority of sugars were fructose.

On the other hand, many scientists believe that sugar alone doesn’t cause obesity or other health problems, but that it often is part of a diet with too high of a calorie intake in general.

Sugar is a carbohydrate, and while excessive consumption can lead to health issues, it is not inherently toxic in the same way that actual poisons are.

While it's important to moderate sugar intake as part of a balanced diet, labeling sugar as a "poison" may oversimplify the complex relationship between sugar consumption & health...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Sircus and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture