Defend the feminine against modern erosions (Sharia’s whips, Epstein’s shadows). Defend the women at all costs should be the battle cry. The situation and history are complicated, with women often at the back end of the burner. Today, men of the West need to fuel the defense of the feminine, or hope for the future of our race is going to go down. Defending the feminine from “sexual jihad,” we must, while echoing Egypt’s ancient matriarchal women’s rights society against Sharia’s terror. This essay is meant to be a molten blade, sharp and fierce, calling to men with spine to the defense of Western women.

Was just listening to Merril Streep say that cats have more rights than women today in Afghanistan. No Islamist is going to deny that women are second-class and should be beaten once in a while, and should be obedient to men. In certain Muslim countries, things have gotten out of hand for women as extremists have taken the reins of power. Now, with all the sins of the West in full view, they are recently getting bolder in all the countries that they have invaded (migrated) to. They have been raping women in Sweden and England, and of course in other countries, like there is no tomorrow, with liberal politicians looking the other way.

Things are serious. “By closing the border, Trump has delayed for a few years the destruction of white ethnic America, but he is unable to prevent a world in which there are no white ethnic countries,” writes Paul Craig Roberts. Since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, John Ducan Jr. has written about 20 columns critical of Netanyahu and his government for the extreme hatred and almost unbelievable cruelty they have exhibited toward the Palestinian people. Yet we hear more and more, especially on X, about the extreme hatred and unbelievable cruelty Muslims have for infidels, especially their women. Those who stood up tall, like Charlie Kirk, and shouted out against this, are brutally assassinated. Wake up and acknowledge that we are living in perilous times.

Charlie Kirk said, “It’s not Islamophobia to notice that a man who wants to globalize the intifada is about to run America’s largest and once greatest city. It’s not Islamophobia to notice that Muslims want to import values into the West that seek to destabilize our civilization. It’s cultural suicide to stay silent. The conservative movement needs to focus more time, energy, and attention on how Islam is rapidly taking over the West. Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America. It’s not Islamophobia, it’s self-preservation.”

The morning’s news on the horrific rape in Banbury, Oxfordshire (early hours

of September 28, 2025), is a gut-wrenching story. A woman in her 30s was

attacked by a group of men in St Mary’s Church churchyard, a sacred space defiled.

Rape is brutal, yet certain kinds of men enjoy it. Women in Europe are not safe. There is a rape epidemic in Europe—and it is directly linked to the influx of Muslim migrants. These individuals often arrive from cultures fundamentally incompatible with Western values, particularly in their treatment of women and their views on sex. Despite overwhelming evidence, Western politicians and mainstream media refuse to speak plainly about this reality. Their silence is complicity. Their political correctness has become cruel.

What we are witnessing is not isolated violence. It is a pattern. A war on women. A sexual jihad in which European women are the casualties. And worse, European officials and institutions are acting as collaborators. Germany: 65% of sexual assault suspects in swimming pools were foreigners in North Rhine-Westphalia. “More than two-thirds of the suspects in sexual offenses there have a migration background.”

The War on Women: Statistics and Silencing

In Oslo, Norway , 100% of all rapes in recent years were committed by non-European migrants.

In Sweden , the “rape capital of Europe,” 77% of rapes are committed by Muslim men , who make up just 2% of the population.

Germany , post-Merkel’s million-man migration wave, has seen rape and sexual assault statistics explode—and authorities routinely suppress or sanitize the truth.

In Austria, gang rapes by Afghan asylum seekers and African gangs are rising, yet multiculturalists silence dissent.

In Sweden, blonde women are dyeing their hair black and traveling in groups to avoid being targeted. In Finland, women are taught to defend themselves against rapists using only purses and their bare hands. Meanwhile, politicians promote ads about tolerance.

To be clear, Muslim men are not the only ones who rape. There’s a strong case to be made that major religions have often distorted or repressed what could be called the “pure sexual impulse”—that natural, instinctive drive for intimacy, pleasure, and connection, free from shame, power imbalances, or coercion. This isn’t to say religions are solely responsible for perversion, but their doctrines, historical interpretations, and institutional power have frequently twisted sexuality into something fraught with guilt, control, or exploitation.

