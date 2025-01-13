Two Sundays ago, we read that tens of millions of Americans were bracing for a massive winter storm, which was forecast to bring the heaviest snowfall and coldest temperatures to parts of the country in over a decade. As the storm moved east, around 60 million people across 30 states from the Plains to the mid-Atlantic were under weather alerts, with a developing low-pressure system threatening heavy snow and crippling ice over the next three days. This weekend it’s the southern United States that is going to be clobbered.

Also, that Sunday, we read that there is no rest for the snow-weary downwind of the Great Lakes as another multiday lake-effect snowstorm continues to bury towns in several feet of snow through Sunday before finally winding down overnight. Camden, New York, east of Lake Ontario, reported 65 inches—more than 5 feet—of snow as of Sunday morning.

This past Sunday we read that another massive winter storm is expected to pummel portions of the central and eastern United States this week, bringing with it heavy snow and strong winds that will likely complicate travel and knock out power. Local governments almost everywhere in America are spending a fortune to clean up the snow and its not about to stop.

But never forget those who insist on manmade global warming have said many times that there would be no more snow. No ice in the Arctic, oceans flooding costal cities everywhere, and civilization destroyed from unendurable heat. This was all supposed to have happened already. Yet supposedly millions still believe these last few years are the warmest in modern history. Yet take head, and brace for extreme cold is inbound for the United States with 56% of America already under snow. Starting January 18 a powerful Canadian high-pressure system combined with a Siberian Express is expected to crash into the Rockies bringing incredible cold to most of the North American continent.

This comes after the Arctic Blast that descended into much of the United States in the New Year, potentially leading to the coldest January in over a decade, particularly for the east. Temperatures are expected to plummet some 20F below average (or more), with wind chills dropping below zero in the Midwest and freezing conditions extending as far south as Texas, the Gulf Coast, and Florida. It sure does sound like manmade global warming if you are one of the rare birds that trusts the government and the mainstream press.

Folks up early in D.C. last Monday witnessed heavy snowfall at 2 to 3 inches per hour. Snow is piling up across the mid-Atlantic, causing 1,800 flight cancellations by Monday, while a snow emergency was declared in Washington, D.C. This past weekend a powerful winter storm sweeping the US South has grounded more than 3,000 flights, halted passenger trains and threatening the region with heavy snowfall.

Arkansas Department of Transportation reports multiple vehicle crashes due to snow

Extreme readiness for cold and snow is critical for survival in many northern hemisphere areas. It is becoming routine to read in the mainstream weather news that temperatures are running 15 to 25 degrees below average.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager overseeing approximately $11.5

trillion in assets, has decided to withdraw from a climate pact backed by the

United Nations (UN) that advocates for aggressive de-carbonizing of the economy.

